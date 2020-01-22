advertisement

Whether it was a coincidence or something she just worried about, Bea Arthur actually looked like she occasionally dressed for Star Wars at the Golden Girls. It’s funny to look at and even funnier to believe that she did it on purpose or sometimes didn’t even think about it and just decided to dress the way she wanted to. After all the other women on the show had their own styles, Rose, as Ana Dumaraog of ScreenRant found, was a 50s style, and Blanche loved fashionable, figure-hugging clothes and, of course, dressed Sophia like a little old woman she was that worked wonderfully. But for some reason, Bea periodically looked like something from Star Wars, and there are times when it doesn’t seem to be a coincidence, but something deliberate that turned out to be pretty funny. The Golden Girls comedy was something that many people enjoyed, while few did not really understand it, as there were times when it itself was age-appropriate for television and was above the heads of some people. But the sarcasm and overall feel of the show was something that a lot of people could get into on a regular basis, which made them so great and allowed them to be so lasting to this point.

dorothy zbornak dressed like star wars characters. a thread: pic.twitter.com/i5Vp43uwAV

– Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) January 13, 2020

To be honest, a lot of us may have been watching the Golden Girls mostly because there was nothing else on TV at this time worth watching while some of us actually enjoyed the hilarious jokes and situations, that the ladies got into from time to time. It wasn’t exactly the typical old women you saw in your family or on the street, unless you were lucky enough to have a grandmother or aunt who was so crazy in the same league as the quartet too be, but they were great for that very reason. Betty White has been killing it for decades and she is one of the biggest icons on the market because she only seems to get more lively with age, although she is so optimistic that one can only wonder how she does it. In fact, Betty is the last of them, since the other ladies passed away over a decade ago. Each of them has lived a long and very impressive life, which fortunately has given us such moments and many memories. Meg Scanlon from The List has more to say about the show.

The Golden Girls was a show that didn’t exactly come up with the idea of ​​making fun of people or being vicious to other pop culture icons or even other people, if you remember. Every now and then they picked up a few controversial topics, but otherwise it was a show that allowed the women to do their own thing and be as entertaining as they knew they were. And from a personal point of view, they all worked together in a way that could only be described as great, since they seemed to feed each other on the energy and their jokes were so well coordinated that it was hard to imagine how they could do it coming through a single episode without occasionally laughing. However, if you watch, there are blooper roles for the show and they’re about as fun as the regular content as the ladies miss their lines and brands from time to time and it was quite amusing to see their reactions. Among the many different programs on television, this was undoubtedly one of them that was just funny, and the wardrobe was just one of the many different elements that helped make it something that people remember later in life would make a lovely smile. In fact, the Golden Girls have even become one of the most iconic shows that have helped influence pop culture over the years, if you look at that. AP’s Terry Tang has more on this if you are interested.

This is proof that pop culture can be said to influence itself so strongly, given that Star Wars has been involved in almost everything considering the popularity and it is not surprising to see an impact on the Golden Girls though it is might have surprised some people. But with so many shows, films, and social elements affected by Star Wars, it’s easy to believe that a show like this had to show something that had a recognizable look that could have been noticed by someone at some point.

