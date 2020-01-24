'The Goldbergs' was visited by Anthony Michael Hall in the 80s

advertisement

“The Goldbergs” has fun with a guest star who first made a name for himself with some classics from the 1980s.

Since the show takes place in the eighties, it was a perfect opportunity for a wink and a smile with an actor who had a say in a decade.

Anthony Michael Hall first appeared in “The Goldbergs” when the show paid tribute to the 1983 comedy “Vacation”. He was actually in that film in 1983.

advertisement

“So they came back to me with that high school advisor role that I thought was funny,” Hall Zeug said. “

In the true 1980s, Hall was part of a number of successful films by director John Hughes: “Sixteen Candles”, “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science”.

Hall is now really enjoying going back in time for “The Goldbergs”. “They make fun of the era and everyone has fun at the same time. You know, I think the humor on this show is really good,” he said.

In addition to his prime time visit, Hall is part of the “Halloween Kills” this fall. He plays Tommy Doyle, a character from the original “Halloween” film. “They reinvented the mythology of the first film,” said Hall. “Many of the characters that appeared in the original film in 1978 or 1979 have returned.”

Hall is also developing a half-hour comedy, including with his “Weird Science” co-star Robert Downey Jr. He now has a production company and is planning his first project for next year. “I used to joke, I think it took me about 20 years to process the first 20 years of my life. Now that I’m 50, it’s about 10 years (laughs). But, you know, I think with you a sense of humility life will show you, you just keep going, you know?

“The Goldbergs” will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement