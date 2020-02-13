Gold futures rose on Thursday as renewed virus outbreak concerns helped focus investor concerns on the economic impact of the disease and support gold bullion prices.

“There is still a dense smog of uncertainty about the outbreak and its impact on China and the global economy,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. “Caution remains a major issue.”

Chinese health authorities changed the method of diagnosing disease cases – COVID-19. As a result, the number of new cases of COVID-19, the new coronavirus disease, identified for the first time based on a new diagnostic protocol, according to a statement by the Chinese National Health Commission in December in Wuhan, China, increased seven-fold.

Gold for April delivery

GCJ20, + 0.50%

for Comex, the price rose $ 6.30, or 0.4%, to $ 1,577.90 an ounce. Prices rose on Wednesday, the fifth increase in six sessions. March silver

SIH20, + 0.93%,

Meanwhile, 15.8 cents, or almost 0.9%, came in at $ 17.655 an ounce.

“Given the plethora of global risks at stake – despite supply chains and falling demand – it’s too early to downgrade COVID-19 to a nasty case of cold, so gold remains a critical defense of the strategy,” Stephen Innes wrote. Chief market strategist at AxiCorp, in a research note.

Precious metal prices are also benefiting from a decline in government bond rates, which have bid due to renewed fears of China-borne viral disease and its potential to affect global economic growth.

The return on 10-year treasury bills

TMUBMUSD10Y, -0.35%,

For example, it fell 2.1 basis points to 1.609%. Lower returns can increase the attractiveness of goods that do not offer a coupon. The industrial average of Dow Jones

DJIA, -0.25%

and the S&P 500 index

SPX, -0.05%

also moved down and offered additional support for port facilities.

The US dollar, measured by the ICE-US dollar index

DXY, -0.04%,

The stronger result for the week was lower and may offer a runway for assets that are offered at cheap prices. This makes them more attractive to those who buy assets in other currencies.

In economic data, consumer prices rose a modest 0.1% in January, but rose 0.2% as soon as the food and energy prices were removed. US initial unemployment claims for the week ending February 8 rose 2,000 to 205,000, underscoring the strength of the job market.

According to Chintan Karnani, Chief Market Analyst at Insignia Consultants, the broader trading range of gold is currently between $ 1,550 and $ 1,590. “If gold manages to break above $ 1,590 and trade, the target is $ 1,637,” he told MarketWatch.

“Nobody can predict the real economic impact of the corona virus,” he added. “However, the longer the corona virus spreads, the greater the chances of $ 1,700 in the next month and the deeper … the global economic downturn will be.”

Other metals on Comex were trading higher, with April platinum

PLJ20, + 0.84%

Nearly 1% increase at $ 976.50 an ounce per palladium in March

PAH20, + 1.10%

up 0.9% at $ 2,344 an ounce.

March copper

HGH20 + 0.58%

rose 0.7% to $ 2.619 per pound.