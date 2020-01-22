The godfather with film critic Mark Searby

advertisement

The Pick of the Flicks Podcast features a different guest every week to chat about their favorite film. This week film critic Mark Searby discusses the mob classic The Godfather …

Following The Pick of the Flicks podcast this week, film critic Mark Searby comes over to talk about the film, which many consider to be the greatest achievement of cinema. We’ll discuss the iconic performances by artists like Al Pacino and Marlon Brando, the tremendous shadow it casts on epic crime cinema, and the fact that it’s surprisingly fissile among modern cinephiles.

