About the publisher:

By definition, there can be no textbook for the new scientific standards!

I read the article “Less than a third of Californian students met or exceeded the standards for new scientific tests” about the new scientific standards and saw something that should be pointed out. As you reported, “Instead of memorizing facts and terms, the next generation’s scientific standards focus on practical science projects that require students to study, collect, and use data. Classes are based on students’ questions and scientific experiences that they might encounter in their daily lives, such as local wildlife or nearby energy resources. “

When someone tries to sell us a textbook that will do so, they have not understood the purpose of the standards.

What would work would be for the class to subscribe to the Ukiah Daily Journal, read it together, further investigate the topics, and submit articles on the topics from different perspectives. Tell us about the science that plays a role in real life.

Thank you very much,

– Small marigold, Ukiah