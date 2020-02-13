The update of global tax regulations could increase government revenue by up to $ 100 billion, the organization for economic cooperation and development said on Thursday to advance complex negotiations between the world powers.

The Paris-based group is striving to get nearly 140 governments to agree on minimum tax rules by the end of 2020 and how digital multinational companies like Google and Facebook can pay their fair share of taxes. If no progress is made in the coming months, the US and Europe could again be on the brink of a trade war over national efforts to introduce their own digital tax rules that Washington says discriminate against American companies.

“A proposed solution to the tax challenges arising from the digitization of the economy that is being negotiated with the OECD would have a significant positive impact on global tax revenue,” the organization said. “If a consensus-based solution is not found, this would likely lead to further unilateral measures and greater uncertainty.”

Since 2016, the OECD has been conducting double negotiations on changing tax regulations. One topic deals with digital tax and the recording of profits from companies with little or no physical presence in a market in which they do business. The second focuses on creating a minimum tax to prevent companies from avoiding taxes by shifting profits between jurisdictions.

The United States and Europe narrowly avoided a trade war over the French tax on digital services last month. The United States threatened to impose punitive tariffs on French goods, but agreed to hold the fire when Paris promised to postpone the levy until December. If there is no agreement with the OECD, France says it will resume the collection, risking a US response.