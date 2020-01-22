The Glastonbury Festival unveils the upcoming 2020 talent competition

advertisement

The Glastonbury Festival has announced the start of this year’s Emerging Talent competition.

The annual event offers young talents from Great Britain and Ireland the opportunity to apply for a place on one of the festival’s most famous stages.

The competition not only offers a 1: 1 chance of performing on stage at the Glastonbury Festival, it also awards the winner with a £ 5,000 talent development award from the PRS Foundation. The prize money is used to raise the songwriting and performance of the winners to a new level. The runner-up will receive a prize of £ 2,500.

All artists of all genres can take part in the 2020 competition from Monday, January 27, 9 a.m. Admission ends on February 3rd at 5 p.m. on the official Glastonbury website.

Emily Eavis, the organizer of the festival, said: “It is always a pleasure to hear the latest crop of amazing, undiscovered music that is out there.”

She added: “Over the years, the emerging talent competition has helped us discover so many incredible artists from a wide variety of genres – dozens of them got slots at the festival. I can’t wait to hear this year’s posts. “

Previous winners of the competition include Declan McKenna, Izzy Bizu and She Drew The Gun. Last year’s winner Marie White performed on the Acoustic Stage and signed with Decca Records.

