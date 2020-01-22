The gentlemen fox5sandiego.com

advertisement

The author / director Guy Ritchie, who gave us this film, reminds me of Martin Scorsese and The Irishman, Entertaining stuff, with great actors and great acting, but nothing we haven’t seen (and done better) by these directors before.

It looks like Ritchie just gave us movies yesterday Snatch, lock, stick and two smoking barrels, and RocknRolla, He made a detour and gave us Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.), Aladdinand some unforgettable films (which I don’t like on Google). For me it was a welcome return.

If you’re casting a pot dealer, it might be a bit on the nose to cast Matthew McConaughey. But he’s not the claw you expect. This is the top pot dealer in the UK. His right player is played by an unrecognizable Charlie Hunnam who is being blackmailed by Hugh Grant’s character. Colin Farrell is against the guy, the boxing coach who tries to do the right thing and ends up in the middle of it all. Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) is the woman and “Cockney Queen” who works well with McConaughey. It would have been nice if they had better chemistry or were shown more as a drug trafficking couple.

Mickey Pearson (McConaughey) plans to sell his marijuana empire for $ 400 million. American compatriot Matthew Berger (Jeremy Strong) seems interested, but has a few questions.

An aspiring trader (Henry Golding) also wants to buy it, but for reasons that are not entirely clear, Pearson does not want to sell it to him. And he roughly kicks him out of his office. If you suspected this wasn’t a smart move, you’re right.

Grant plays a private eye (or a newspaper reporter, I’m not sure which one) that shows up to blackmail Raymond (Hunnam), and it felt a bit like Travolta Get Shorty (since he’s just showing up in his house and talking about all of this as if you could open it as a script). It is not the only film that you feel is borrowed. Aside from Ritchie’s other pictures, I was thinking of Pulp fiction, trainspotting, and Black mirror,

The plot gets crowded with stories and is pretty confusing, but you’ll enjoy the ride. Ritchie stylishly shows violence and sarcastic jokes that are a bit of fun (unless you dislike the C word, which fairly has a different meaning in England).

I’m a little on the fence about the whole Fletcher exhibit, but Ritchie showed us enough of what was going on to make it interesting.

I would have liked one or two other scenes with the tabloid editor (played by Eddie Marsan, in whom I loved) The end of the world).

There is a solid score by Chris Benstead and it was cool to hear songs from The jam and Roxy Music. This is possibly the most British film ever made (and due to the strong accents, it is difficult for you to understand part of the dialogue).

I was surprised that my wife liked the film more than I did. It probably had something to do with all “gentlemen”.

Additional credit is given for referencing the film The conversationand also dissolve it.

3 out of 5 stars.

