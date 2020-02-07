Advertisement

The Governmental Accounting Standards Board has published guidance on leases, pension plans and a variety of other accounting and financial reporting issues that have been identified in the implementation and application of some of its previous statements.

Issues covered in GASB Declaration No. 92, Omnibus 2020 include changing the effective date of Declaration No. 87, “Leases,” to address concerns regarding interim reports; along with the reporting of intra-company transfers of assets between a primary state employer and a defined benefit pension plan or a defined benefit plan for other post-employment benefits (OPEB).

Another topic in the collective declaration concerns the applicability of Declaration No. 73 “Accounting and financial reporting for pensions and related assets that do not fall within the scope of the GASB Declaration 68, as well as changes to certain provisions of the GASB Declarations 67 and 68”, and Statement No. 74, “Accounting for Post-Employment Benefit Plans That Are Not Pension Plans,” as amended, for the reporting of assets accumulated for pensions and OPEB.

The collective declaration also deals with the applicability of certain requirements of Declaration No. 84 “Fiduciary transactions” to pension and OPEB agreements. In addition, the valuation of any liabilities and assets related to asset retirement obligations in the event of a government acquisition is discussed.

The requirements of Statement 92, which relate to the effective date of Statement 87 and the associated implementation guidelines, will become effective upon publication. The provisions for the application of Statement 84 apply to periods beginning after June 15, 2020.

The provisions regarding intra-company transfers of assets and the applicability of statements 73 and 74 are applicable for fiscal years beginning after June 15, 2020.

The remaining asset retirement obligations apply to government acquisitions in reporting periods beginning after June 15, 2020.

The GASB encourages earlier application of the Omnibus Declaration and its various topics.

