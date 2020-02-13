According to a new report from the Government Accountability Office, the Internal Revenue Service could do more to help taxpayers who own Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency fulfill their tax obligations.

In the report released by GAO on Wednesday, it was recognized that the IRS provided some guidance on the so-called “virtual currency” in 2014 and 2019. In 2014, he released Notice 2014-21, in which the IRS would treat Bitcoin and Bitcoin as virtual property other than property for federal income tax purposes, and some examples of how long-standing tax principles could be applied to virtual currency transactions. Despite dramatic increases, decreases, and volatility in prices for various forms of digital currency such as Bitcoin, it took another five years for the IRS to respond to requests for further guidance in the form of frequently answered questions about virtual currency transactions.

However, some of the 2019 FAQ guidelines are not considered authoritative as they have not been published in the Internal Revenue Bulletin. The IRS has stated that only the guidelines published in the IRB are the relevant interpretation of the tax laws. The IRS has not made it clear to taxpayers that this part of the guidance is not authoritative and is subject to change.

The IRS has recognized the need for taxpayers to report on their crypto transactions and holdings, and for this tax season it added a question in Appendix 1 of Form 1040 above: “Did you get any at any point in 2019 , Sells, Sends, Exchanges, or otherwise acquires financial interests in a virtual currency? “

The current IRS guidelines state that the use of virtual currencies can lead to taxable capital gains, but the GAO report states that the IRS could do more to help taxpayers comply. Financial institutions are already reporting information on investment sales to the IRS and taxpayers to alert them to taxable income. While some cryptocurrency transactions are reported, far from all of them are.

Taxpayers have to report and pay taxes on income from the use of cryptocurrencies, but the IRS still has limited virtual currency tax compliance data. In the case of third parties, such as Filers generally do not need to provide information such as financial institutions, information submitted, whether the earnings or transactions they report are cryptocurrency. The IRS launched a virtual currency compliance campaign in 2018 and worked with other authorities on criminal investigations. In July last year, the service began sending more than 10,000 letters to taxpayers with cryptocurrency activity informing them of their potential tax obligations.

However, the IRS and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN, have not made a clear and public statement about when and whether the requirements for reporting financial assets held abroad apply to virtual currencies, GAO emphasized. Clarifying and providing publicly available information about these requirements could improve the data available for tax enforcement and reduce the likelihood that taxpayers will submit reports that are not required by law.

The GAO recommended that the IRS clarify that part of its 2019 guidance is not authoritative and take steps to improve information reporting and that FinCEN and the IRS are concerned with the application of foreign asset reporting laws deal with virtual currencies. The IRS agreed with the GAO’s recommendation on information reporting, but disagreed with the other two proposals, arguing that a disclaimer statement was not necessary and it was premature to address foreign currency reporting in virtual currencies.

“We continue to engage a wide range of external stakeholders to get feedback on how the IRS can align taxpayer service with the proper enforcement of digital assets, including virtual currencies,” said Sunita Lough, deputy commissioner for services and enforcement at the IRS to the report. “The variety of currency exchanges and digital assets poses a challenge for issuing guidance on specific circumstances. However, the guidance so far issued by the IRS shows how long-term tax policies related to the sale, exchange, or sale of real estate can apply to virtual currencies , “

For its part, the GAO said it believed that a disclaimer would increase transparency and the IRS could clarify foreign reporting without waiting for future developments in the industry. However, FinCEN approved the GAO’s recommendation. “FinCEN will coordinate with the IRS to determine the best way to clarify to the public how to apply the report on foreign bank and financial accounts to virtual currencies,” said FinCEN director Kenneth Blanco in response to the report. “Currently, FBAR regulations do not define the virtual currency held in an offshore account as a kind of reportable account.”

According to Bloomberg Tax, the IRS recently removed the wording from its FAQ page on the applicability of the rules to virtual currencies used in games like Fortnite and Roblox. An IRS official said taking up the game currency was a mistake.