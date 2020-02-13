Just a few days after 2 Chainz unveiled its tribute tattoo of Kobe Bryant, the self-proclaimed king of LA, The Game went on Instagram to show off his own Kobe-inspired ink, and well, it’s not as hidden as that of Tity Boi.

While Chainz Kobe’s number 24 jersey was tattooed on his legs, Chuck Taylor opted for OG number 8 from the Lakers legend, which was colored over his left eyebrow, with Kobe’s signature rounding the edges.

It’s pretty cool. A little over the top, but it still stands out.

The game is the latest celebrity to do something to pay homage to the memory of Kobe Bean Bryant, as heads like LeBron and Chainz got Kobe tattoos, Spike Lee wore a Lakers-colored outfit for the Oscars, and Shaq a Kobe burger -Special hung up his restaurant’s menu for $ 8.24. A burger, 5 onion rings, and 81 fries for less than $ 10 should be standard in every restaurant at this point.

What do you think of Game’s new Kobe-inspired ink?