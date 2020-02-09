Our authors talk about the most important discussion points of the Allianz League campaign this weekend.

Referee in the spotlight again

Perhaps Fergal Kelly’s referees in Tyrone are themselves referees and have seen Kerry’s David Clifford do something to earn a second yellow card that resulted in his release at a critical stage. Most of us that we see on TG4 can’t say for sure. The chances are not good that someone will be there.

Only the men in the white coats can say for sure whether they served their referee (and the game) well or badly in the information passed to Longfords Kelly. Clifford is a marked man and prone to malicious activity in most games – especially if he is on the yellow card. That is the law of the jungle. If an umpire does not see an incident, he relies on his team of officials (including line judges) to recommend the sanction or not. This again raises a number of uncomfortable problems for ATMs (none of which are easy to solve).

First, as Eamonn Fitzmaurice emphasized last year, how much will line judges be interested in saving a referee who is basically a rival for future games? Second, the simple (and apparently mandatory) solution to these scheme goals with a pair of yellow cards is only for the offender, and third, the referees themselves play the role.

Scoring technology can help for a number of reasons. However, with regard to acts of violence and intimidation, the arbitrator’s requirements must go far beyond the arbitrator’s terms. The need to fill those white jackets with ex-referees is logical, but hardly practical at times when the GAA doesn’t even struggle to recruit referees. Expect more from these frustrating episodes.

– Tony Leen

After the perfect start, cut McCarthy Cork Panel

Cork has completed this first block of league games with three wins out of three, but instead of spending the next fourteen days in their unbeaten start and first place in the table, Ronan McCarthy has shown that management will do the less than enjoyable job of players next week cut out of the jury.

“Unfortunately, we have reached a point where we need to shrink our panel a bit again, and we’ll do that next week,” said McCarthy on Sunday.

The manager is confident that Brian Hurley, Mark Collins and James Loughrey will be available for the Tipperary game in Thurles on February 22nd.

“The reality is that there are a lot of players fighting for positions there. It is now difficult to choose a 26, let alone a 15. It will be even more difficult in the next round because the players come back (due to an injury). “

– Eoghan Cormican

Should Donegal play all home games in Ballybofey?

Donegal has scattered its home games between Ballybofey, Letterkenny and Ballyshannon every year since 2007. However, their shape and mood at MacCumhaill Park, where they last played all league games in 2013, was certainly inconsistent.

Donegal under Brian McIver defeated Kerry on the way to winning the National Football League in the first international match played at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny in 2007, but has since won only once in 15 league games and in Dr. McKenna Cup.

Donegal’s record in Ballyshannon is not too bad, although there is not much appetite there to play with former midfielder Martin McElhinney a few years ago: “Donegal doesn’t even want to go to Ballyshannon. I think it’s the worst place in Ireland to be honest. “

Meanwhile, Donegal has set a remarkable record at Ballybofey after losing no league game since joining Down in March 2010 and having been beaten in just one championship game in the past 10 seasons years ago.

“It had nothing to do with O’Donnell Park today,” said full-back Neil McGee, the only man who bridged the 14-year era. “In my opinion, we should play all of our games in MacCumhaill Park to maximize the home advantage, but I don’t have to decide that.”

– Alan Foley

Late pitch calls let fans and players down

Down’s 0: 10 to 0: 6 win against Tipperary was not a classic, but it never would be. The real question was whether the game should have continued at all.

Tip manager David Power wanted it to be canceled on Friday as Storm Ciara will be arriving soon and players and fans will have to travel long distances. This point of view is perfectly understandable, and advocates do not seem to have laid the foundation for GAA thinking for the first time in decisions like these.

The playing field at Celtic Park is usually great and had miraculously managed to host an Ulster U20 championship game 24 hours earlier, a game played in terrible conditions, but it’s fair to say no one in the Oak camp Leaf expected the field to get the green light.

Conditions underfoot remained treacherous on Sunday, wiping out the chance of a decent game and making the game a problem for players. However, the later these decisions are made, the more pressure is put on the referees and referees, even if they are canceled. This can not be right.

– Michael Wilson

More evidence to take time from refs

Seamus McEnaney has remained inconspicuous since returning to Monaghan as manager and has rejected a number of media inquiries to keep track of things. He bit his lip again on Saturday when asked what he thought of referee Ciaran Branagan’s decision to extend the game against Dublin at Croke Park to an 80th minute.

First, a six-minute break was scheduled. After an injury during this period, Branagan decided to record more than half again, which significantly boosted the fight against Dublin.

“Listen, it was six minutes on the clock – nine minutes were played (more than),” said McEnaney. “I have enough problems to worry about what problems Ciaran Branagan had tonight.”

Dessie Farrell did not want to complain, but seemed to agree that it could be the best way to take the time from the referees already employed.

“Yes, and I think that is a debate that has been going on within the GAA for a few years,” said Farrell. “The other is the situation with the black card and what’s happening there in terms of time. There are a couple of things you definitely have to consider.”

– Paul Keane

McShane’s appearance crowns Tyrone’s big day

A good day for Mickey Harte. Every day that defeats Kerry is qualified in this regard, but the Tyrone manager had the added bonus of being able to send Cathal McShane to the argument after it was confirmed last week that the Owen Roes clubman was with AFL would not bid fame.

“We were all delighted that he made the decision to stay and play Gaelic football,” said Harte. A really good soccer player. “

Harte always felt that there was a chance of persuading the player to stay, even if it turned out to be done that he would ally himself with the Adelaide Crows. As long as nothing was signed, Harte was unwilling to admit defeat.

“I don’t want to get into political clashes with any other football organization, but enough to say that I like players who play Gaelic football and there is no repayment for us from AFL. It is a win for them if they do become Gaelic. ” Player. We never get anything back from them.

“I don’t know why we would create a warm market for this drain. I’ve always said that deciding whether people go is their own prerogative, but we shouldn’t be working with an organization that loves our players. “

– Brendan O’Brien

The story repeats itself in the relegation battle of Division 1

Donegal will still have a chance to stay in Division 1, though the defeat against Galway that Mayo held in a draw in Round 1 leaves them angry. You will hope that these lost points are not expensive and will not draw you into a relegation battle that is usually waiting for teams coming from Division 2.

Meath, the other team that deserved promotion in 2019, is in the middle of a relegation battle after three consecutive defeats. Worse, Meath still has to play against Kerry, Dublin and Monaghan and has only one home game against Galway.

Recent history suggests that if Meath and Donegal don’t both descend, at least one of them will descend. Five of the eight teams that won Division 2 promotion between 2015 and 2018 – Down, Cavan, Kildare, Roscommon and Cavan – immediately relegated the following season. Cavan and Roscommon were both sent out of Division 1 in 2019 after they had only progressed together in 2018.

Andy McEntee, Meath manager, said: “It has always been a real challenge. But I said that our season last year did not depend on the Leinster final and this year it did not depend on survival in Division 1.” , “

– Paul Keane