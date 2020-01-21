The future of CSPs - this year and beyond

advertisement

The global telecommunications industry continues to develop at the beginning of 2020. Under increasing pressure from over-the-top players (OTT), communications service providers (CSPs) have to find new ways to serve both their private and corporate customers. Although many CSPs have undertaken their own form of digital transformation to counteract this, they are still vulnerable to the demands of changing consumer expectations, more agile competitors, and new and emerging technologies.

However, the impact of OTT companies will only increase in the next 12 months, and CSPs will need to change their attitudes to keep up. In order to gain brand loyalty – an increasingly rare commodity – and to gain a competitive advantage, they have to become retailers from their traditional position as suppliers, the success of which depends on the provision of exceptional customer service.

Given the increasing global acceptance of 5G and the steady increase in technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), AI and Edge Computing, 2020 is likely to be a year of significant innovations and opportunities. However, CSPs must be able to manage their costs efficiently and improve their customer service if they want to benefit from it.

So here are five key trends that we can expect as CSPs adopt and integrate these new technologies over the coming year.

Use 5G opportunities

With implementations gaining momentum around the world, the efficiency gains of 5G networks will undoubtedly accelerate business operations and increase customer satisfaction. As a result, we can expect major innovations in areas such as the Industrial Internet of Things and intelligent communities – not to mention many opportunities that still need to be discovered. Throughout the year and beyond, the higher bandwidth, higher speeds, and lower latency of 5G CSPs continue to offer good opportunities for revenue growth and customer acquisition and retention. To take advantage of these opportunities, CSPs need to find ways to get the most out of 5G technologies that support emerging applications such as edge computing, IoT, and AI.

The growing importance of AR and AI

AR and AI will play a new role in the telecommunications industry. The benefits include improving customer service, redesigning field service management, and creating new interaction opportunities, many of which are due to AI’s ability to automate network management. At the same time, the increasing popularity of streaming videos is expected to lead to a 50 percent increase in video traffic by 2023, which will account for 75 percent of all mobile data traffic. And we expect that this will accelerate further with the introduction of technologies such as virtual and augmented reality applications that are supported by 5G. To take advantage of the advances in AR and AI, CSPs need to optimize their networks to cope with the larger amounts of data and ensure that they are able to learn independently.

Count on the edge

By processing data locally, edge computing can significantly reduce network latency and bandwidth consumption – critical factors for any CSP that wants to remain competitive in a 5G-enabled environment. And with the use of connected IoT devices, which is expected to reach 5.8 billion this year, many CSPs will be marginalized to cope with the associated increase in data traffic. Indeed, CSPs that can fully support edge computing are in a much better position than their competitors to deliver innovative applications and services without sacrificing performance.

The need for smarter networks

Building an intelligent network can fundamentally change the way CSPs are built and how they work. Given the demands of the latest technological advances, it is becoming increasingly important for CSPs to ensure that they have the right infrastructure, management tools, and transparency in their network. In this way, they can not only benefit from shorter time to market, the creation and provision of new services, and the ability to quickly increase and decrease resources, but also reduce costs. McKinsey said that “by redesigning their networks and operations with the latest technology, mobile operators could double their cash flow conversion in five years.”

Faster, more agile

Speed ​​and agility will continue to prevail as the race for market leadership continues to grow in both the corporate sector and among consumers. While these were always competitive differentiators for CSPs, the race will only accelerate with the advent of 5G, IoT and edge computing.

Throughout the year, CSPs have to create new and innovative services much faster than ever. During this time, it will quickly become clear which industry leaders have the infrastructure, tools, applications and skills to stay at the forefront of innovation.

The next 12 months will be critical to the success of CSPs around the world. The telecommunications industry is evolving and more strategic CSPs have great potential to build and deliver innovative new services and unlock new revenue streams by leveraging the power of 5G and edge computing. Indeed, analyst firm IDC estimates that by 2023, more than half of new enterprise infrastructure deployments will be marginalized from today’s data center, less than 10 percent. By 2024, the number of apps on the edge is expected to increase by an incredible 800 percent.

Predictions like this cannot be ignored, and those CSPs who are ready to respond to the demands on their network that these developments represent will make the greatest gains this year and in the future.

Frank Palermo, Executive Vice President for Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Virtusa

