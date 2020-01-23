advertisement

The Science Channel is heading into the mysterious Bermuda Triangle next month with a brand new series. “Curse of the Bermuda Triangle“We learned about The Wrap today.

Described as “a new series of investigations into the mysterious region, famous for its long history of lost ships and missing people”, it will have its premiere February 9, 2020,

“During the” Curse of the Bermuda Triangle “, the research and investigation group of the triangle examines a variety of secrets and tries to determine whether these stories of strange glitches are purely coincidental or whether an explanation – scientifically or supernaturally – is hidden under the surface.”

The Wrap details: “At the series premiere, the TRIG team will investigate the famous disappearance of Flight 19, the Navy aircraft squadron that disappeared through the triangle in 1945 on a routine training mission and could never be seen again. The TRIG team will try to find out why the aircraft may have strayed from their route and why no physical evidence of a crash has been found. “

“Other secrets will include a missing diver who has disappeared into an area believed to be home to a mysterious sea monster. a hotspot for UFO activities, including the location of a famous sighting in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; the disappearance of the luxury yacht The Witchcraft and its two passengers in 1967 and a theory about the legendary lost city of Atlantis. “

