[The Further] Canadian hunters recorded this inexplicable howling sound in northern Ontario

advertisement

When Ontario hunter Gino Meekis, his wife and grandson went hunting in October 2019, they recorded a bizarre, eerie sound on camera, according to reports from Wide Open Spaces.

None of the hunters could identify the sound, which sounds extremely quiet and almost metallic in its echo. Although Meekis emphasized that when they heard the creature begin to move and still roared the strange noise, they had had enough time to flee when his danger was over, his wife had had enough and returned to the car with her grandson.

Meekis followed shortly afterwards.

advertisement

The footage was shown to several biologists over the months. No one has been able to identify what may be causing the sound, except that it may be a large mammal and is likely to have a lot of pain. You can listen to the scary recording below.

Any thoughts on what that strange sound might have made?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stISzPngwh4 [/ embed]

advertisement