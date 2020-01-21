[The Further] A couple is said to have discovered a great Slenderman-like creature in Chicago

advertisement

A man and woman in Chicago, IL, reported seeing a tall, slender creature in Schiller Park Woods in late December 2019. They claim that this being was seen during an attempted spiritual ritual, and although they had previously smoked a pot, they were completely incomprehensible during the incident.

UFO ClearingHouse describes the woman’s statement as follows:

“They were almost done with the ritual when they both said she heard a very high pitched voice that came out of nowhere. When she looked up she noticed that the creature was trying to hide behind a row of trees about 15 meters away from them. The being she described as 7-8 feet tall, who looked extremely thin and looked like he was wearing gray overalls. She said the creature’s arms were very long and hung just above his knees and looked like they had claws, I asked her to describe this and she said they were long and just looked like they had claws or something like claws. “

“She went even further and described the being as smooth-headed, with no signs of hair and eyes that were insect-like, only deep black and taking up most of his face.”

The woman went on to say that there was an unusual lack of wildlife that led to, during, and after sighting, which is rare for a park that is normally teeming with deer, squirrels, raccoons, and the like. When the creature finally disappeared into the tree line, both said they felt a strong, overwhelming feeling of fear and abandonment. The couple was not back until January 3.

Of course, this needs to be taken with a grain of salt, because even if you don’t think you’re high enough to change your perception of the world around you, the pot is a substance that changes the mind, and could also do very well in a subtle way; especially if you engage in activities where you expect the supernatural.

On the other hand, you never know …

