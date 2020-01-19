The full name of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's daughter is revealed

advertisement

Two are better than one! Cameron Diaz and Benji MaddenRaddix’s daughter has two first names – and a name may have a connection to Drew Barrymore,

Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden is the full name of the couple’s newborn. This is evident from the birth certificate that The Blast received on Saturday, January 18. Diaz, 47, and Benji, 40, welcomed their daughter on December 30, 2019 at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Wildflower could be a nod to 44-year-old Barrymore, who appeared with Diaz in the Charlie’s Angels trilogy and has remained a close friend of the actress over the years. The Santa Clarita Diet alum titled her autobiography Wildflower and also has a makeup line called Flower Beauty.

Diaz and the Good Charlotte guitarist, who married in January 2015, announced the arrival of their first child on January 3.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens,” the two wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and thankful to start this new decade with the announcement of the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden. It has completely conquered our hearts and completed our family. Although we are overjoyed to share this news, we also have a strong instinct to protect our little ones’ privacy. So we’re not going to post pictures or share more details except that it’s really really cute !! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of you we send you our love and best wishes for a happy new year and happy new decade. ‘

A source told Us Weekly in January 2018 that Diaz “would love” to be a mother and was trying to get pregnant through IVF, acupuncture, and supplements.

“It just didn’t work out yet,” the insider said at the time. “They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they don’t give up. It was a roller coaster ride of feelings, but they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

A second source told us on January 9 that the couple had loved parenting so far.

“[Benji] has been waiting for Cam hand and foot, which is very nice,” said the insider. “You just can’t believe your little miracle is finally here. You’ve hoped for it for the past five years and it has exceeded all of your expectations.”

