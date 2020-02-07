A friend reunion special may be available sooner than later.

Warner Bros. signs a contract to bring the cast of the prestigious show together for a one-hour special that may launch the HBO Max streaming service, where all ten seasons will be available Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the website, each of the six “friends” performers Jennifer Aniston. Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox. Matthew Perry. Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer discuss the terms of the contract and may receive between $ 2.25 million and $ 2.5 million.

Deadline.com. However, we have learned that the stars are paid in the $ 3-4 million range. A total of around $ 20 million is reportedly spent on the actors’ appearances in the special.

Although the long-awaited special appears to be approaching soon, Warner Bros Television representatives declined the deal while WarnerMedia has not yet responded to requests.

RadarOnline.com announced in November that talks with HBO Max were underway. At the time, Deadline warned: “A deal is far from over and agreements with performers and creatives have yet to be worked out.”

When talking to Ellen DeGeneres last month aniston, 50, made it clear that there would be no restart of the show. “We want something to exist, but we don’t know what it is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Despite occasional clashes between the actors, there was one major obstacle that may have thrown a wrench into the special.

As Radar reported exclusively, Aniston and the show’s creator Marta Kauffmann, have been arguing for years after the cast has not been paid for its popularity during the show.

In 2002, the stars negotiated their contracts collectively and agreed on $ 1 million a episode for the ninth and tenth seasons. They threatened to leave the show if their demands were not met. After Kauffmann, 63, described her demands as “ridiculous”, her feud began with Aniston.

“It’s the elephant in the room that won’t go away until it fixes the fences,” a source told Radar exclusively.

“Jen is known to have a grudge against Marta for not supporting the actors’ share of the profits, which made them all extremely rich,” the insider admitted.

“Courteney plays peacemakers and suggests that they meet for dinner to find out. If they don’t, it becomes embarrassing and not fun to have Jen and Marta in the same room together.”

Aniston and Kauffmann could now make the past a thing of the past after Friends are supposed to have signed agreements.