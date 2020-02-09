<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4688668002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=abg%2Csuccess%2Coverall-positive%2Cdishwashers%2Cbusiness-profiles%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=money&ssts=money%2Fbusiness%2Fabg&series=" name="snow-player/4688668002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/debdde80-28dc-4dba-bef0-1e14fb1c44a1-VPC_3_REASONS_TO_RETURN_RENTAL_CAR_DESK_THUMB.00_00_08_00.Still001.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

From left: Brandon Smith (son), Mary Smith (mother), Don Smith (father), Andrea Willey (daughter) and Jeremy Smith (son), January 27, 2020, in the Central Arizona Supply Showroom, 4750 N. 16. St., Phoenix. (Photo: Mark Henle / The Republic)

For the Smith family, business success was more of a marathon than a sprint.

Since 1968, Smiths’ Central Arizona Supply has been a contact point for builders, contractors, and individual homeowners looking for plumbing parts, products, and fixtures for residential and commercial buildings. The fourth-generation family business has not only survived the competition, and recessions that paralyzed or destroyed competitors have performed infrequently in family businesses.

They avoided bold steps that triggered rapid colossal growth, declined loans, and made things humble. Hiring additional staff or middle management meant that the processes were lean. It also meant that nobody was fired in difficult times.

“We never had crazy explosive growth because my father and his brothers paid when they left. … To grow like this, you need money, you have to take out a loan. We have never done that before. We were never thrilled, ”said Jeremy Smith, co-owner and director of showrooms, about the company his grandfather and uncle had founded in Mesa. “My family runs a business differently than others.”

Keep it slow and steady

An average annual growth of 5% may not seem glamorous. But it was part of the formula that allowed Central Arizona Supply to advance to the fourth generation – a feat that 3% of family businesses do, according to the Family Business Alliance.

Over the years, major manufacturers in the Jeremy family have said they need to grow 25% by the following year. The answer has always been: Absolutely not.

“If we grow that fast, we’ll run out of cash to pay our bills,” he said, explaining that much more inventory needs to be bought quickly for this kind of growth. “If you grow so fast, it means that you are undercutting the market, and that’s not a long-term strategy. I prefer steady growth. It’s not moody.”

Controlled growth was key to Arizona’s largest family-owned and operated sanitation company, consisting of 11 locations across the valley and state, and one in Las Vegas.

A portrait of Jeremy Smith, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Central Arizona Supply Showroom, 4750 N. 16th St., Phoenix. (Photo: Mark Henle / The Republic)

Steady success and careful monitoring have recently added a home appliance business that deals with 20 major home appliance dealers for ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, outdoor grills and more. These labels include Sub-Zero, Wolf, BlueStar, Bertazzoni, Coyote Grills, Viking and Asko.

It is considered a rare step for an independent company. However, this corresponds to the company’s reputation for being able to offer a range of hard-to-find parts and devices on request.

“I want to sell you a tap and be able to maintain this tap. We want to sell you the best products and keep them waiting for you, ”said Jeremy.

The new equipment division complements the current showrooms, which are specifically tailored to the preferences of customers to help them choose the right product combination for their home.

Jeremy said that his family had been thinking about adding devices for more than 10 years. The recession has got these plans under control.

Maintaining the family business feeling

When the business started five decades ago, all device manufacturers were on site, he explained. They were similar to Central Arizona Supply in that they were super focused on the Arizona market. Over time, a large conglomerate bought out.

A smaller family device company was closed last year. Smith thought the timing was right to get the equipment department plan going.

Gary Carlson, owner of Carlson Homes Construction in Scottsdale, has had a business relationship with the Smiths for 20 years. Carlson is a remodeling company whose customers often go to the showroom to choose their furnishings and has only received positive feedback from their experience.

“There is everything to see. It is complicated and they need help. That is one of their greatest strengths. You feel like family and are treated well. And that suits me well, ”said Carlson.

Carlson said that his orders arrive on time and that the selection makes it a very seamless one-stop shop for the items he and customers need.

“What Don (Jeremy’s father) created is a tone of how he wants everything to work. His children have picked up on it, and everyone who hires it, too,” said Carlson. “It’s so good to deal with them work.”

The Smith Business family tree has roots in Camp Point, Illinois, a village in the western part of the state near the Missouri border. It had a population of just over 1,300 in the last census.

The family ran a large business that sold everything needed to build, repair, and maintain a house.

“It was a small town, so they did everything,” said Jeremy.

This small town soon became too small for the large family. His great-uncle Bob moved to Mesa and told Jeremy’s grandfather Harry and father Don that they had to follow. They did.

“Every day I want to please people here.”

Bob founded Central Arizona Supply in 1968. Two years later, Harry and Don moved west to run the business. Don’s brothers David and Dan followed. In the 1980s, the brothers with the same initial letter expanded the company to a larger scale, which is more similar to today’s company.

Jeremy joined the company 18 years ago. His older brother Brandon was four years ahead of him. They own the company together with their father Don and their younger sister Andrea Willey. Don, David and Dan are still active.

Jeremy and his siblings, all born and raised in Mesa, grew up in the industry and did everything from warehouse shelves to jobs in the accounting department.

“When we were kids, you had no choice. We came to work quite a bit, ”said Jeremy with a giggle.

A portrait of Jeremy Smith, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Central Arizona Supply Showroom, 4750 N. 16th St., Phoenix. (Photo: Mark Henle / The Republic)

The family atmosphere extends to many employees, some of whom have been with the company for more than 20 years. There is one who has worked for the company for 35 years and his brother since 30. Smith spoke about a Show Low site employee who has worked there for 15 years and her daughter since 10. Another employee’s daughter works as The controller and the other daughter run the company’s social media.

Smith understands that the pressure comes from competition from large companies, changing consumer preferences and other issues over which he has no control. However, it’s not necessarily his biggest concern that his family business will make it to the next generation.

“It will happen or not. But the pressure I have is about the people who are now working in the company. I want to make sure that I never have to sign a contract (staff),” he said. “The biggest It’s not my dream to be. My dream is to do good business year after year. Every day I want to please the people here. “

Central Arizona Supply

Where: Phoenix, Surprise, Mesa, Scottsdale, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Payson, Show Low and Flagstaff

Number of employees: 130

Interesting statistics: According to IBISWorld, the U.S. plumbing industry generates $ 73 billion annually.

Details: centralazsupply.com

