The fourth death from flu-like coronavirus in China as head of health could explain the emergency

A fourth person has died from the new flu-like virus that is spreading in China.

Officials said it could spread from person to person. An international health emergency could be declared.

The World Health Organization is considering declaring an international health emergency in light of developments.

There are now 218 people infected with the corona virus, a type of pneumonia, mainly in Wuhan, where the outbreak started, and two in Thailand, one in Japan and one in South Korea.

Zhong Nanshan, an airway expert who helped fight deadly acute respiratory syndrome in 2002 and 2003, told state media that two people from Guangdong province in southern China had contracted the disease from family members.

The expert said it could spread between people after saying that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

And 14 doctors had caught the virus while treating patients, and it appeared.

Health officials from Wuhan City, where a fish market was identified as the source of the outbreak, said Tuesday that an 89-year-old man was the fourth to have died from the coronavirus.

A child in a stroller wears a face mask at Beijing West Railway Station on Tuesday

(Image: AP)

At the weekend, 136 cases were confirmed in Wuhan, a central city with 11 million inhabitants. Of the people treated there in the hospital, nine are in critical condition.

Cases have now been confirmed in Beijing, where five people are ill, and one case in Shanghai.

A spokesman for the World Health Organization said: “Infections by health professionals are one of the early indicators that human-to-human transmission is taking place, because of their job, they are among the most vulnerable.”

The WHO said an important emergency committee will meet tomorrow (Wednesday, January 22) to decide whether to report an international public health emergency.

Wuhan is a transportation hub, and authorities have used temperature scanners at airports, train stations, and bus stops. Anyone who shows signs of fever will be registered, put on face masks and taken to hospitals and clinics.

People wear face masks to protect themselves from the flu-like virus

(Image: AP)

A man with symptoms of the disease who had traveled to Wuhan was placed in isolation in Australia, and an Indian woman in China is said to have been the first foreigner to be infected with the disease.

Preeti Maheshwari, a 45-year-old teacher at an international school, developed severe symptoms of pneumonia-type symptoms on Friday.

There will likely be a lot of people traveling through China and beyond this weekend for Lunar New Year.

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan Province was the source of the outbreak

(Image: Getty Images)

The authorities released an update after learning that the virus could spread between people.

You said earlier that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other places with extensive travel connections to China are also carrying out stricter inspection measures.

At least three US airports have begun examining incoming passengers from central China.

The first symptoms of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV are fever, cough, chest tightness and shortness of breath.

People in China are asked to avoid “unprotected” contact with live animals, to cook meat and eggs thoroughly, and to avoid close contact with people with cold or flu-like symptoms.

