The fourth annual women's march draws thousands to the city center

SAN DIEGO – Thousands of people took to the streets for the fourth annual San Diego Women’s March on Saturday.

The event started and ended in Waterfront Park. Many participants marveled at the turnout.

“I am so glad that everyone made it and brought other children,” said a woman who was marching with her daughter. “It’s the first year I’ve seen a lot of children, so it’s good to see.”

In some places the train extended as far as the eye could see in both directions.

“It’s really wonderful,” said another woman. “This is my second time. You don’t feel alone with your fears of what’s going on in the world. It is great.”

Many men also marched in the ranks of women to show their support.

“We support women,” said a male protester. “We all have women, mothers and children, so we only have to support women.”

While participants said they were proud of the statement they made on Saturday, they also found that the trip is still far.

“We have more to do,” said a woman to FOX 5. “It’s not over yet.”

