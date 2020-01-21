advertisement

“Get out of the trash. There is still a lot of money in cash. ”

Ray Dalio

If there are investors who think cash is king in this bull market run, think again, Ray Dalio suggests.

advertisement

The billionaire, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, said during a CNBC interview on Tuesday in the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos that investors should buy this market instead of looking for security in cash.

“Cash is trash,” said the hedge fund star who founded Bridgewater in 1975 in Westport, Connecticut. The investment management company manages approximately $ 160 billion.

Dalio’s comments certainly reflect others he has made before. In fact, the Honcho in Davos said in 2018 that investors would feel “pretty stupid” if they held cash while stocks rose to a record high. The markets soon fell due to growing concerns about Sino-US trade tensions, but recovered later.

However, the decline came extremely close – within a few weeks – to Dalio’s cash bashing in 2018.

This time, the investor, who, according to Forbes, is valued at $ 18.7 billion, advocates that investors maintain a diversified equity portfolio. However, it did not state its ideal composition for a diversified portfolio that traditionally held 60% of the shares and the rest of the fixed income assets.

Dalio’s market comment is referred to as the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.55%

the S & P 500

SPX, -0.26%

and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP, -0.17%

The indices are trading near all-time highs, although stocks retreated from these record highs early Tuesday.

Recent gains have raised concerns among strategists, analysts and traders that stocks have risen too quickly and too much, given the optimism about a so-called China-US phase 1 trade pact and the Federal Reserve’s stimulus to monetary policy ,

However, there is reason to believe that investors have become too confident about stocks.

The Bridegewater founder is not the only high-profile investor who is optimistic about stocks. A monthly fund manager survey by Bank of America found that managers are holding on to their lowest cash share since 2013, although the percentage of managers who expect global economic growth to improve rose by seven percentage points to 36%.

This survey came when the International Monetary Fund released an economic forecast on Monday that was slightly weaker than one released in October.

Still, Dalio isn’t the only high-profile investor who is optimistic about stocks.

Last week David Tepper, a well-known hedge fund manager known for a number of correct calls, told CNBC’s Joe Kernen that it “took a long time and will continue to do so”. He equated the wallet with a horse and said, “I love riding a horse that runs.”

Watch the CNBC video below:

advertisement