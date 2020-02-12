Released

The Fort Bend man was found guilty of murder when he shot the death of 8-year-old DeMaree Adkins

The man who reportedly shot 8-year-old De’Maree Adkins in February 2017 was found guilty of murder on Wednesday morning by a Fort Bend County jury.

As previously reported in the Houston Chronicle, Adkins was killed on February 25 when the Honda she and her mother Latoyia Thomas collided with a frenzied Pontiac at Beltway 8 and West Fuqua.

After the crash, one person opened fire on the Honda and met Adkins. A dark four-door sedan fled the scene. Paramedics took the child to the hospital, where he died of injuries. Thomas was not hurt.

Jacobe Payton, who was 19 at the time of Adkins’ death, was charged with murdering a person under the age of 10 and murder. The jury of the 400th District Court found him guilty of lesser murder charges.

The jury heard witnesses during the punishment phase on Wednesday afternoon. It is 5 to 99 years ago or a life in prison.

This article contains previous reports from Margaret Kadifa.

