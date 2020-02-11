The jury sentenced Jacobe Payton, who was on trial for murdering 8-year-old De’Maree Adkins almost three years ago.

The verdict was made on the second day of counseling on Tuesday. The process started over a week ago.

On the morning of February 25, 2017, LaToyia Jarmon-Thomas drove home with her daughter De’Maree in the back seat.

Jarmon-Thomas had the green light and drove over an intersection. At that point, police said a white Pontiac Grand Prix near Fuqua and the Beltway flashed a red light. Then Jarmon-Thomas pushed the car.

De’Maree’s mother immediately worried about her daughter.

“I turned to her and said, ‘De’Maree.’ She said, “Yes, mom. What happened? “I said,” We had a car accident. Are you all right? “She said:” Yes, mom “and fell asleep immediately,” Jarmon-Thomas recalled.

Minutes later, another Pontiac Grand Prix came up. The police said this was driven by Payton.

Officers said he started shooting at Jarmon-Thomas’ car and hit it at least four times. Two bullets went through the rear passenger side of the car and killed De’Maree.

The driver of the car that Latoyia had hit, Malik Webb, told the police that he had just been to the club with Payton and they were going home.

He said Payton confided in him later and said, “I don’t know what happened. I just started shooting.”

Prosecutors said in court that the cartridge cases found at the scene matched a case found in Payton’s car.

But Payton’s lawyers worked to raise doubts, saying that the evidence did not prove that Payton was the shooter.

They also questioned the credibility of the witnesses, including Webb. No further fingerprints were taken from the cartridge cases by the defense and the recovered projectile fragments were inconclusive.

