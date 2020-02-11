Former Minister of Civil Aviation, C.M. Ibrahim said that the irrational policy of the BJP government led to this situation.

Speaking to the Hindu, when he was Minister of Civil Aviation, he claimed that the national airline was at a profit. “Back then Air India had made a profit of £ 50bn because it was going well. The national airline is suffering heavy losses today due to the irrelevant and failed policies of the BJP government, ”he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could also confirm this from Delhi Governor Anil Baijal, a former IAS officer who was Air India’s CEO, and said that Mr. Baijal had done a great job. “Mr. Modi can continue to advise Mr. Baijal on reviving the AI ​​to ensure that it benefits again. Experts say that if the government intends to revive the national airline, it can do so,” said Ibrahim.

Because of its ministry’s visionary policies, India now operates several private airlines. “Today we have several private airlines in India. This is the result of the policies and decisions we have made in the past, ”he said.

“Every country in the world has its own national airline. Nevertheless, the BJP has decided to sell its own national airline. It is extremely disappointing, ”he said.

Mr. Ibrahim congratulated BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on his alleged rejection of the government decision and said it had done the right thing.

