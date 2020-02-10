Congratulations, Tom Vilsack, you just won a $ 150,000 Powerball award. So what are you going to do with all that money?

“The church will get a little bit of it … And the children will get a little bit because you always try to help your children. And then the rest go to my banker. And he will be very happy to get it. Because we still have an outstanding mortgage from many years that pays off to the point where retirement can be a little more comfortable than it might otherwise have been. ”

This is how the 69-year-old former Iowa governor spends his winnings, according to the KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa.

Vilsack says he won’t be playing Powerball until he has earned about $ 250 million and has grown to $ 347 million before the January 22nd draw.

Of course, he never thought he’d have a chance – who’s doing that? – but he didn’t care, because “the money is used for education or veterans or the state fund for natural resources or infrastructure or all the good things the lottery does.” I think that’s a good post. “

Here is the winning ticket:

Hopefully Vilsack will avoid the fate of a troubling number of lottery winners who just can’t get it right with their newly found fortune.

A study years ago showed that the winners saved an average of 16 cents per dollar won. Another provided the shocking statistics that a third of all lottery winners eventually go bankrupt.

Jay L. Zagorsky, a professor at Boston University, found that people between the ages of 20 and 40 tend to lose at least half through crazy spending and bad investments.

Vilsack has a few things to do. First, he’s older and hopefully smarter. Second, while winning a nice change, it’s not an unfathomable eight-figure curveball where every extended relative slams their door shut. And third, he has an eye on the repayment of this mortgage.

“An important lesson, whether you play or not,” Zagorsky once said, “is that you plan ahead and resist the overly human temptation to spend all the money if you get lucky or win the lottery.”