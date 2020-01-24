advertisement

BERLIN (AP) – According to the German Football Association, its former president Felix Linnemann was directly responsible for the murder of several hundred people in the Auschwitz extermination camp.

The DFB announced on Friday that Linnemann, who headed the federal government from 1925 to 1945, “was directly involved in the registration of Sinti and Roma as the head of the Hanover Criminal Police Control Center, which was the preliminary stage for their deportation to Auschwitz. According to an instruction signed by Linnemann, several hundred people were deported to the extermination camp and killed there. “

Monday has been 75 years since the liberation from Auschwitz and the DFB promoted and supported the Holocaust Memorial Day.

advertisement

“Since this year, in addition to the many Jewish victims, more than 20,000 Sinti and Roma murdered in Auschwitz are also committed, we feel a special responsibility,” said DFB President Fritz Keller, referring to Linnemann’s actions.

“This incredible horror, this unprecedented suffering that has been inflicted on people is all the more painful because football, which today stands for understanding and diversity and is against racism and discrimination, did not speak out against it at the time. On the contrary, it was a compliment, ”said Keller.

“That is why it is our special duty to ensure that these crimes are never forgotten. Especially today, because not everyone in Germany wants to think about them anymore. We owe it not only to the millions of victims, but also to future generations.”

Keller praised Eintracht Frankfurt for his plan to posthumously withdraw Rudolf Gramlich’s honorary president’s title at the general meeting on Sunday.

“It is an exemplary and important signal how Eintracht Frankfurt is taking on this responsibility this weekend,” said Keller.

Many clubs and fan projects, from the Bundesliga to the third division, will commemorate the atrocities of Nazi Germany this weekend as part of the “Never Again” initiative with various campaigns and announcements in and around the games.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement