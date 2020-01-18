The former Democrat supports President Trump

advertisement
To the editor
I didn’t vote for President Trump or Clinton. I don’t like President Trump as a person. I used to be a democrat.
After Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings and this impeachment process, I will NEVER vote for a democratic candidate again. NO WAY!
The Democrats have become a party of wailing, vengeful, arrogant, arrogant political correctness.
This charge is FINALLY vengeful – almost like puffed up, arrogant, spoiled middle school students who have lost something.
President Trump was (surprisingly for me) very good for us – the US / our country!
NEVER thought I would ever say that – let’s make America great again and re-elect President Trump.
Paul Cash
Village of Piedmont
