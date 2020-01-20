The former ASU player Luguentz there receives the first career NBA start

advertisement

Dennis Schroeder (17), Oklahoma City’s thunder guard, celebrates with Luguentz Dort (left) after Schroeder hit a basket in Oklahoma City on Friday, December 6, 2019, for overtime in the team’s NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves to force. (AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki)

Former basketball star Luguentz, from Arizona, starts his NBA career for the first time.

There started on Monday evening for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Houston Rockets.

Before Monday, he had only appeared in eight games for the Thunder, scoring an average of 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. He shoots 34.5% of the field, although his shares inside and outside the bow are opposite: There 66.7% shoots in 1.5 hits inside the bow per game, cruel 11.8% on 2.1 hits from 3- point range.

Overall, however, his defense was strong. In the very, very limited sample size there is second with a defensive rating of 97.5 on the Thunder.

There also spent some time in the G League, playing in 13 games and scoring an average of 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in about 32 minutes per game.

At ASU, there helped the Sun Devils to create the 2018-19 NCAA tournament. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

He left ASU and signed a two-way contract with the Thunder.

