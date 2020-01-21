The former ASU player Luguentz there receives the first career NBA start

advertisement

Dennis Schroeder (17), Oklahoma City’s thunder guard, celebrates with Luguentz Dort (left) after Schroeder hit a basket in Oklahoma City on Friday, December 6, 2019, for overtime in the team’s NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves to force. (AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki)

The NBA career of the former basketball star Luguentz Dort from the US state of Arizona has taken another step forward.

There his first NBA started on Monday when the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Houston Rockets.

advertisement

In 32 minutes, the former Sun Devil lost eight points in the 3 of 10 shoot (30%), which meant two rebounds and two assists. There was 1-of-4 from 3-point land and emptied his lone free throw.

There did damage when he started his career. 🌩 @ luguentz gue #LeagueDevil

(via @okcthunder) pic.twitter.com/biVCTS7A05

– Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 21, 2020

There and the Thunder prevailed against Sun Devil James Harden and the Rockets and took the 112-107 victory.

Before Monday, he had only appeared in eight games for the Thunder, scoring an average of 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. He shoots 34.5% of the field, although his shares inside and outside the bow are opposite: There 66.7% shoots in 1.5 hits inside the bow per game, cruel 11.8% on 2.1 hits from 3- point range.

Overall, however, his defense was strong. In the very, very limited sample size there is second with a defensive rating of 97.5 on the Thunder.

There also spent some time in the G League, playing in 13 games and scoring an average of 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in about 32 minutes per game.

At ASU, there helped the Sun Devils to create the 2018-19 NCAA tournament. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

He left ASU and signed a two-way contract with the Thunder.

Follow @AZSports

advertisement