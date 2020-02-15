<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4739217002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=law-and-order%2Cbribery%2Cbribery%2Clegal-sentencing%2Cneglect%2Coffence%2Coverall-negative%2Caz-now%2Cfbi%2Ccrime%2Cdrug-dealing-and-trafficking%2Cnew-visitors-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Fborder-issues&series=" name="snow-player/4739217002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/5d807904-5232-4c97-82b7-3c6251140158-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

A former border guard was sentenced to six years in prison for drug and bribery charges, the US attorney for Arizona said in a press release on Friday.

Jose Antonio Yanez, 50, of Pirtleville, Arizona, was convicted Thursday by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto after pleading guilty to distributing marijuana, receiving bribes, and importing a Schedule IV-controlled substance.

Yanez is also required to repay $ 340,434 to the U.S. Border Protection Agency, a figure equivalent to the salary he received while participating in illegal activities, the press release said.

“When Yanez worked as a US border guard at Douglas and Naco stations from 2014 to 2016, he used his position to help drug traffickers transport thousands of pounds of marijuana,” the press release said.

The press release also states that Yanez intentionally ignored his area of ​​responsibility so that vehicles with large amounts of narcotics could cross the border.

“Yanez has turned Border Patrol cameras away from an 18-person group of smugglers who carry marijuana in large backpacks,” the press release said. He is also said to have admitted to having accepted more than $ 16,000 in bribes.

Yanez personally smuggled at least 160 alprazolam and tramadol pills from Mexico to the United States for distribution to another person, the press release said.

“It is a unique breach of our judicial system when people like Yanez violate the trust of our communities,” Arizona lawyer Michael Bailey said in the press release. “And we have a new public integrity department in our office to vigorously pursue such matters.”

The investigation was carried out by the Cochise Border Corruption Task Force, which is made up of numerous authorities, including the FBI.

Reach the reporter Connor Van LIGEN at [email protected] or on Twitter @Connor_VL.

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/border-issues/2020/02/14/border-patrol-former-arizona-agent-gets-6-years-prison / 4767482002 /