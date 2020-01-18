The forests, which are looking for solutions as wild pigs, continue to tear open farms

advertisement

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) – People living in The Woodlands are looking for solutions after claiming wild boar is damaging property outside their homes. Now Woodlands Township officials are trying to address this issue.

“A cultivator couldn’t do a better job,” joked Frank Kern, who said that ABC13 wild boars had sneaked into his garden and torn it apart.

He is not alone Many people who live on Spring Creek are dealing with the wild pigs. They worry about their property and safety, and they worry about their children, who wait at the bus stop in the morning.

“The (pigs) sit there staring at you, maybe they’ll come after you,” Kern said. “So I’m not excited to chase her.”

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors hires an adviser to find out how to keep the wild boar population and other troublesome wildlife under control.

“These pigs are in a hurry to tear a yard apart and the repair costs thousands of dollars,” said John Powers, deputy general manager of the Woodlands Township community. “We want people to feel safe and secure.”

Kern said he had already spent thousands of dollars on lawn repairs and, like so many of his neighbors, wanted the wild pigs to be gone.

“I don’t want to fix it because I don’t know when they’re going to come back,” Kern said.

