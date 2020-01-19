The football club fears that it could work, thanks to “senseless, disgusting” vandals that repeatedly destroy playing fields

advertisement

A long-standing amateur football club can be forced to fold because “thoughtless” vandals destroy his playing fields.

Bury Amateur AFC’s bosses say they are fighting groups of off-road bikers who have torn down the spaces used by the club at Drinkwater Park in Prestwich.

They say the vandalism has been going on for months, meaning the club has been forced to cancel the games at least eight times.

The club’s secretary, Phil Savill, said: “It is heartbreaking.

“We will be 100 years old next year and I am not convinced that we will get there.

“People have put a lot of time into this club so these thoughtless idiots can do anything.

“The damage is irreparable. We just don’t have the tools, the equipment, or the manpower to fix the pitches.”

After entering the spots rented by the Bury Council, the bikers drove up and presented donuts that made them unplayable.

A gate that prevents access to the pitches in Drinkwater Park was split in half

(Image: Bury Amateur AFC)

The club has tried to move some of the games to artificial turf, but says the cost of repairing the damage is even more difficult.

Savill said the club, which has around 150 players in a number of adult and junior teams, asked the city council to install fences to make access to the fields more difficult.

Volunteers now fear that if the club cannot find the money to rent parking spaces elsewhere, they may be forced to fold.

“The pitches are just too dangerous,” said Savill. “It is very likely that someone will break an ankle when we play there.

“The kids are totally disappointed, I have absolutely no idea why anyone would do that.

“They are clearly marked so that people who do this know what they are doing.”

To gain access to the site, the vandals have broken off padlocks and hinges from gates.

However, in the recent incident last week, they went one step further by cutting the gate in half.

“We are fighting in a lost fight,” said Savill.

“Even if we could fix the seats, there is nothing to stop them from starting again.”

In the meantime, the fields used by the Horwich RMI Football Club in Bolton were also damaged.

Tire marks on Horwich RMI parking spaces in Green Lane, Horwich

(Image: Horwich RMI)

Club secretary Stewart Burke arrived in Green Lane on Sunday morning to find tire marks on two parking spaces.

It is believed that they were caused by two quads the night before.

It is the second time in so many months that the places used by the club have been destroyed. Tire marks were left on fields in Rivington and Blackrod High School last month.

Mr. Burke, who is also a councilor in Horwich, said: “It is disgusting, senseless behavior.

“It is simply unacceptable that people deliberately tear down these pitches for no reason.”

Earlier this week, a Joyrider was filmed on a quad, tearing open the parking spaces used by Parkwyddn JFC at the Patricroft Recreation Ground in Eccles.

The vandalism left at least two fields unplayable and could have an impact on future league games, club heads say.

