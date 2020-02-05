Advertisement

Four days have passed since the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in the state of Lagos, and the situation has not been very good for commuters.

A lot has happened since the ban was fully implemented, from violent to non-violent protests, thousands made unemployed, congestion increased, and so on. Here are some key events that have taken place so far.

1. The CEO of one of the most famous bicycle companies (Gokada) has dismissed the majority of the riders and has spoken out against the complete ban on bicycles and tricycles. To get the government to regulate the motorcycle transportation system in Lagos, he said:

Since our restart in September 2019, we have had about 250 accidents, out of the approximately 350,000 trips we have made. I will tell you our drivers are safe. We can show you the records to show that our drivers are safe. And our priority is not how much we earn every day, but how we make our services more secure.

Fahim Saleh, whose company was one of the pioneers of motorcycle hailing in Lagos, complained that it was currently difficult for him as an entrepreneur, but he would not give up Lagos and Nigeria because of its great potential. The company is currently planning to navigate towards the goods delivery service.

2. Despite the ban and restriction of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke), the usual traffic congestion in the metropolis continues and has worsened in some cases.

3. Security forces consisting of the police, anti-piracy squad, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps and officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority were on site to arrest mistaken motorcycle and tricycle drivers.

4. It looks like there is no hope of returning motorcycles and tricycles in the state of Lagos because Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that his government’s decision to ban motorcycles aka Okada and Keke NAPEPs in the state cannot be reversed. According to the Tribune, Sanwo-olu said this during the official launch of the boat and ferry, which he had previously promised to launch.

