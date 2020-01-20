The folk singer David Olney dies on stage during the performance of the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida

advertisement

According to a statement on his website, folk singer-songwriter David Olney died on Saturday after an apparent heart attack while performing in Florida. He was 71 years old.

Amy Rigby, who was also on stage with Olney at the 30A Songwriters Festival, shared his farewell on Facebook and said:

“Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized, and closed his eyes,” wrote Rigby. “Scott Miller had the presence of mind to say we had to resuscitate him. Doctors in the audience and 30A people all worked so hard to get him to come to him.”

Olney’s website describes him as an important member of the Nashville music community. He moved to Nashville after studying English at the University of North Carolina.

The website says that his music has been recorded by other notable musicians such as Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

Olney is said to be survived by his wife and two children.

