Australia’s wild summer weather continued over the weekend. Heavy rain hit the east coast and extinguished a large wildfire, but caused widespread flash floods.

Rain extinguished the Currowan Fire south of Sydney late Saturday after it destroyed 312 homes and destroyed 1.2 million acres in 74 days, the New South Wales State Rural Fire Service said.

Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he hoped the heavy rain would flow inland from the coast and put out more major fires that had been burning for months.

Fitzsimmons said goodbye to 21 American and 21 Canadian firefighters at an airport hotel in Sydney on Sunday, who went home after being exposed to Australian flames.

On Sunday there was a severe weather warning on most parts of the coast of New South Wales and parts of Queensland in the north, with heavy rain, harmful winds, unusually high tides and harmful surf forecasts.

The State Emergency Service reported six overnight floods near Grafton, north of Sydney. It was mainly people who were stranded trying to drive through floods.

Some cities on the east coast have had the most rain in five decades.

The effects of the rain have intensified due to the recent forest fires.

The New South Wales Bureau of Meteorology said the risk of poor water quality in fire-ravaged areas has increased as rains wash ash and deposits in streams. At the same time, there is an increased risk of flash floods due to faster water flow. Burned out areas.

Tropical Cyclone Damien landed on Australia’s northwestern coast late Saturday as a Category 3 storm. It weakened as it headed inland.

Some buildings have lost roofs, but authorities still had to assess the full extent of the damage on Sunday.

Australian wildfires have killed at least 33 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes in an unprecedented fire season that started in a record-breaking year 2019 in dangerously dry conditions.