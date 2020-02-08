SIMILAR POSTS

The flash premiere of Iris, the intrepid reporter, not only pulls (in the truest sense of the word) into a wild, new plot.

In the middle of the episode, Nash (played by Tom Cavanagh) plunged into S.T.A.R. after the black hole assassin fired her first shot at Iris and the rest of the Citizen staff. Labs and asked immediately … Allegra Garcia? … if she was okay. Hmm, that was surely coincidental (as Allegras confirmed his own confused reaction). But maybe she was just the first person he saw …?

Or maybe there was a lot more to it. Because at the end of the episode, Cisco left the proverbial keys to S.T.A.R. before it set out to record the post-crisis global changes. Labs Store with Nash, who tells the adventurer from another unknown earth, “I hope you find what you’re looking for.” And after Cisco left, Nash took a snapshot of him with … Allegra (played by Kayla Compton) from his Bag. ?

“It really looked like her, didn’t it?” Teases flash showrunner Eric Wallace. “But she looked a little different. And what does that mean in a post-crisis world where big and small things have changed?

Could Allegra be the Jesse for Nash’s version of Harrison Wells? But if so, why doesn’t she know? And why did he keep their connection, whatever it is, secret?

According to The Flash’s new, fast-burning “Graphic Novel” format (also known as Half Season Arcs), viewers don’t have to wait long for more information about this curious photo. “You will find out the answer to this in the second episode (broadcast Tuesday, February 11),” Wallace told TVLine, adding: “This is a very big story: who is in this photo?” What does the photo mean for everyone? And how does it affect Team Flash? “

