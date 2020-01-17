advertisement

Already in December – during the popular month-long unfolding of TVLine photos from the new year of television – our exclusive look at the first episode of The Flash after the crisis raised some questions. What about Iris (played by Candice Patton)?

Now The CW has released the synopsis for The Flash premiere in the off-season, confirming that Iris’ intrepid reporting has landed her in someone else’s crosshairs.

In the episode “Marathon” (broadcast Tuesday, February 4), “After The Citizen printed an explosive story, Iris’s life is threatened. Iris refuses to hide from those who attack her and sets out to do one exposing dangerous organization. In the meantime, Barry must face the aftermath of the crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish. “

Flash showrunner Eric Wallace previously told TVLine that Iris “will be involved in a very deep secret, which is pretty big about what’s going on with our big bads and what’s not.” Metahuman – including Citizen Intern Allegra’s cousin, also known as Ultraviolet – is hired as an assassin.

Team Citizen “will be in trouble,” said Wallace, “especially in the back half of our season.”

What The Flash Season 6B will look like overall, following the recent Crisis on Infinite Earths event, Wallace said: “As you watch the transition, you will feel these tectonic changes. especially at the end. It is not small. It is a game changer in the same way as the end of “Crisis”, the comic book, a game changer that opens up a whole new world. ‘

