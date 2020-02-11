SIMILAR POSTS

This Tuesday’s flash followed its solid, hilly winter premiere with a Valentine’s Day outing that was mostly boxes and small candy.

The last time we tuned in, Iris was dragged into the large mirror that hung in Eva McCulloch’s old office. However, this thread was only taken up in the last few seconds of this week. Which is a way to go, yes, but only if the 42 minutes in between are narrow and not strange.

When opening and closing “Love Is a Battlefield” we received indications that something was wrong with Iris when she left for McColloch Tech in the middle of the night. For one thing, their pancakes are now round and edible. And they are not bananas. And when they go out for dinner, Iris can speak Italian fluently – which she supposedly picked up on when she told a story about Little Italy. The date night is interrupted by the intrusion of Amunet Black, who is in the restaurant, to get a mysterious case from a patron. Barry wants to intervene with ID as a CSI, but Amunet warns him not to let the secret superhero’s flash cat out of his pocket. She also warns him against going into her business as Flash.

After Barry is effectively neutered for the episode, Iris takes the lead and slips into Amunet’s favorite eatery to masquerade as Tough and find out where she is – and the bartender is nearby with this stranger, where the boss’s next raid is , After expressing concern about Iris’s ruthless behavior at the bar (she cracked a bottle over a goon’s head), the two slip into Ivo Labs and look out of the shadows as Amunet steals a second piece of technology – in front of her ex Goldface (aka Keith), appears. WestAllen (and an unfortunate security guard) watch the two metas literally argue about personal matters, namely, who took whose vinyl records and who introduced who to NWA.

When Amunet and Goldface actually start brawling, Iris manages to pinch the technology they were both looking for. Iris delivers it to Amunet the next day and says that she “wants to go in”. Amunet’s endgame is to use technology to harvest the pollen of a rare orchid that blooms every 25 years. Once heated, the pollen creates a mind control drug. Iris sells the stitch by claiming that the drug should be able to read her superhero’s mind and avoid further marital problems. Amunet leads Iris to the location of the actual orchid, where it is found by Goldface. Another argument and shootout ensues, and Barry jumps into the scene as The Flash to clear the bezel. After tying up the respective idiots of the Metas, Barry acts as a mediator and tries to smooth the situation between the exes. After teaming up to defeat the speedster, Iris offers the daring idea of ​​burning the orchid with a flash. And when Barry does that, the pollen clouds Leslie and Keith read each other’s thoughts and realize that they are still very much in love … or at least amusing Amunet’s metal glove is still on.

After that, Barry apologizes to Iris and responds to an outbreak she previously had, how she had to reinvent herself to be prepared for his death in the crisis, and how, as a successful reporter, she no longer rides her jaw and the cheerleader in its can be hood. She also has to be in the field, Barry agrees, saying that he is proud of everything she has become. When the two kiss and then hug in the attic, we see Iris shining nearby on the full-length mirror. That’s not me! She is not me! Barry !!!! “

Elsewhere later this week, Frost helped Allegra fix an ex she’d seen spooky, instead of revealing that she was a meta. Frost also noted that Nash appears to have a paternal interest in Allegra. After Frost made this observation, Nash looked across the room at Jitters to see if … Harrison Wells with normal glasses? Or did he just “imagine” him? Or are they one and the same after the crisis?