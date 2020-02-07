We have questions and you may have answers! After another week on TV we are looking for shows like “The Flash”, “Criminal Minds”, “Good Trouble” and “Star Trek: Picard”.

1 | When Netflix ‘Ragnarok finally faced Magne and Vidar, were you hoping for a longer, bloodier fight? Did the crazy-eyed old woman just turn into a bird? (What does she know and why didn’t she tell us?)

2 | TVLine Reader LG asks “Has Danny of Hawaii Five-0 basically killed his” dream girl “? As a number of medical television shows have taught us, don’t pull large fragments out of injured people unless you want them to bleed to death before help comes. “For what purpose does the show make Danny so fresh, unwanted heartache?

3 | When the outsider Jeannie tried to convince Ralph that she was Not Why shouldn’t she imagine the nightfall that the cut on her foot was clearly very real?

4 | Was Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg’s guess that Turtle’s entire clue suggestion that he knew her and husband Donnie was perhaps the most self-centered thing you heard on TV this week? Why does lama have four legs? and two (human) arms?

5 | When Tina from the neighborhood finally met Malcolm’s girlfriend Sofia, were you surprised that she wasn’t exposed to the schoolchildren’s unusual giggles?

6 | Are McMillions’ excessive reenactments entertaining or too hokey? What cheeky code name would you have given to the FBI’s undercover operation? And do we dare to dream that Special Agent Doug Mathews in Episode 2 will be assigned to another case in the most fun and aggressive way?

7 | Definitely five Hours of Bachelor broadcast in a week are more than even the most dedicated members of Bachelor Nation want to consume? Definitely?!?

8 | What surprised you most about the map of The Flash with the United States? Is the star city on the west coast? The Gotham is a replacement for Chicago, not for New York City?

9 | How does Legends of Tomorrow’s Constantine always pour such a perfect circle of ash? (Probably answer: CGI!)

10 | Which new Arrowverse opening credits do you like best: The Flash’s or Legends of Tomorrow’s?

11 | What did it mean that Jughead dueled with Bret on Riverdale if he could only lose and suffer no obvious consequences? Hiram is definitely lying about a debilitating illness, isn’t it? And are you glad that Archie’s uncle Frank skipped the city because his story wasn’t going fast enough?

12 | Criminal Minds fans, are you having trouble with how hot Spence and Cat are together? (Do you also think Matthew Gray Gubler is really so clumsy on roller skates?) And in the second episode about a father trying to reunite with his dead son in a parallel universe like no one did – say, the nerdy reid – reference fringe?

13 | Were Chicago Fire’s Dusty and Tuesday the cutest couple on TV this week?

14 | As much as you like Mariana and Raj from Good Trouble, are you rooted for Mariana and Evan? Seriously, how is it possible that Callie’s boyfriend Jamie got even more perfect by first offering to move and then negotiating a fair lease with his girlfriend?

15 | TVLine reader Emor is surprised at SNL’s latest announcements as host: “Is John Mulaney setting the fastest record for the Five Timers Club?”

16 | Star Trek: Picard fans, were you afraid when the Next Generation theme was played at the end of this week’s episode? And do you get nasty Jaime and Cersei mood from Narek and his sister Narissa?

17 | How long does Grey’s anatomy think it will come through if Alex “calls”? And wasn’t it as brand new as petty for Catherine to buy Pac-North to defy Richard?

18 | How quickly did Delilah accelerate at A Million Little Things that she, Gary, and Rome were at Alice’s in New York before 7 or 8 p.m. and before Maggie’s dinner in Boston?

19 | When does Vanessa Bayer get her own NBC comedy on Thursday evening?

20 | What’s harder to believe – that Katy Keene’s 1920s knew everything about the film Mannequin (released 33 years ago) or that Lucy Hale’s character lives off bodega sandwiches?

21 | What are the chances that John Travolta will return to introduce Idina Menzel (correct this time!) In front of her Frozen II Appearance at the Sunday Oscars? At least the producers have to To attempt for that to happen, right?

