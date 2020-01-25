The five biggest changes to superhero films this year

advertisement

With the colossal success of Avengers: Endgame and joker last year, superhero film currently relies on two very different forms of expression. Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of a decade of films with dozens of characters and endless spectacles, the real understanding of which required the prior knowledge of over 20 films. On the other hand, Joker, An independent exploration of the masked clown Prince of Crime reduced the action and created a mood that was more thanks to Martin Scorsese taxi driver and The king of comedy than the previous Batman films. Simply put, one was the end of an era, the other announced something new (at least in the comic film world).

At the beginning of the new decade, the superhero film is at a crossroads. And the film business to paraphrase Woody Allen Annie Hall, is like a shark. It has to move forward or it dies. Whether it’s hiring a wider range of directors, exploring genres that aren’t fully covered in comic film, or finding new perspectives for the same old stories, 2020 promises to be a big shock when it comes to capped crusaders to represent. Read below to see what changes can be expected in 2020.

Wonder women

The superhero film season starts next month with the release of birds of prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn. A few years ago, its release was a novelty, the comic film that was mainly entrusted to white men. 2020, however, promises something completely different: all four major comic films are made by women. birds of prey (Cathy Yan) is followed by Black widow (Cate Shortland), Wonder Woman 1984 (a returning Patty Jenkins) and The Eternal (Chloé Zhao).

This is doubly exciting when you consider that every new director plays at the Kunsthaus: Cathy Yans China-Set Dead pigs was a reluctant masterpiece of social observation, Cate Shortlands Berlin syndrome was a memorable shot of the hostage thriller and Chloé Zhaos The driver brilliantly employed lay actors to tell the devastating story of a cowboy losing his mojo. These miracle women promise to destroy the status quo: let’s just hope that 2020 is not an isolated case.

The joker effect?

Joker’s Success will have a massive impact on the superhero industry. With no magical powers, extensive special effects, or large set pieces, the film, on a modest budget of $ 62.5 million, proved that audiences were hungry for original stories that did something else. You can already see this change Birds of prey, That was done for under $ 100 million, but should break the $ 500 million mark at least.

Likewise Morbius and The new mutants It seems to be films on a modest budget that could be a success if they reach the right audience. They share not only a smaller budget, but also the willingness to delve deeper into darker topics. Take us nicely to our next point.

Comic horror

M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable series, as well as horror and comic films, have had little to do with each other in the past ten years. Nevertheless, Cronenberg inspired the body horror as a success of the creepy poison It has been shown that there is a huge market to bring the two markets together.

Over there at Marvel’s 20th Century Studios department The new mutantsThe company, delayed by the merger of Disney and Fox, takes the X-Men to the terrifying territory and tells the story of young mutants trying to save themselves from a secret medical facility. In addition, Jared Leto will again try to be a convincing antihero (after his catastrophic interpretation of The Joker in Suicide Mission) with Spider-Villain film Morbiustells the story of a vampire trying his best to fight his difficult condition. In addition, poison We will go back and try to repeat his surprising success.

LGBTQ Open Heroes (and Villains)

Hollywood in general and the comic universe in particular have a tendency to practice strange baiting: a character is part of the LGBTQ community, but does nothing to actively prove it. Instead, viewers must look together for clues that Carol Danvers may be in a romantic relationship with Maria Rambeau, or Valkyrie is a player who seduces both men and women from left and right. In a highly immense turn of events, the Russo Brothers took on the task of inserting a gay character into the game Avengers: Endgame it had no real relation to the plot, which was played by none other than Joe Russo himself.

Gay fans of the MCU deserve it better. Although they have been constantly disappointed, there is news from both Birds of prey and The Eternal indicates hope on the horizon. Ewan McGregor told Variety that Black Mask, the antagonist of Birds of prey, was “most likely gay” while Kevin told Feige Good morning America that the eternal will have an openly gay character. Let’s hope it’s actually true this time.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe starts from the beginning

The MCU is a fascinating experiment, not only because it basically resembles the most expensive TV soap opera, but also because of its nonlinear structure, which is filled with endless prequels, spin-offs, and storylines. Black widowFor example, those who are dead will return this year in a story that is taking place In front the events of Infinity War, Maybe she filled in the gaps she was going to do. But what’s more interesting The Eternal who could turn everything we know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down.

After the comics, The Eternal were founded on Earth seven thousand years ago to be the planet’s defenders against the deviants. They are immortal beings who seem to have watched the world burn all the time and have done absolutely nothing to help. Now they will fight the Deviants again after the endgame and maybe answer even more questions about how the world of MCU came into being and what the future could bring. In both cases, the MCU is not yet tired.

