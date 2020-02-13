It cannot be said that romance and nerddom are incompatible. On the contrary, we nerds are enormous lovers! Wait, this is not a good opening. Let me try again. People often think that as a nerd you have no appreciation for romance. I say nonsense! In fact, I took my wife to see Weird Al in concert just last Valentine’s Day. I had the time of my life

Wait, no, let’s start over.

Here are the best science fiction films to enjoy this Valentine’s Day. Whether you and your partner are hardcore nerds or are looking for an introduction to culture, these films are exactly what you need for a film night on the most romantic day of the year.

Honorable mention: Groundhog Day

I feel compelled to include this here and not in the actual list, as its placement there would surely cause controversy. Personally, I think this film is a fantastic science fiction story, but others refuse to look at it within the genre. But I’ve read my fair share of the genre’s titans and I think a story like this …

A complacent and self-centered man is forced by cosmic forces beyond his control to relive the same day over and over until he learns the value of other people’s lives.

… Would be just right in a collection by Ray Bradbury or Harlan Ellison. Tell me that this is not a patented dime store pulp. Sure, you could say it sounds like a twist on A Christmas Carol, but Dicken’s classic Christmas story was basically a time travel story anyway, so … the point is clear.

Do not release the film as “not real sci-fi” as sci-fi is not limited to laser beams and flying saucers. Sci-Fi is about telling stories with (today) impossible conditions to moralize and teach. When Groundhog Day is over, viewers can sluggishly discuss the existential impact of reliving the same day to achieve an arbitrarily assigned state of satisfaction.

You cannot get this while you are sleeping.

Now continue to the list …

The best sci-fi for all lovers – Wall-E

Personally, this is my absolute favorite film in the Pixar library.

Wall-E is a difficult story to summarize. If you only had 30 seconds to explain, which part would you focus on? There is an ecological “message” about global conservation. There is a parable about inertia and the dangers of technological trust. There is a wonderful story about the robot’s salvation of humanity that we created to clean up after our own self-destructive mess. In short, there is a lot going on in this film and everything is great.

But in the heart … is a love story.

Imagine turning Wall-E and Eve characters into people. Would the film change fundamentally? No. It would still be a quirky, eager beaver caretaker and a strict, laser-focused, mission-oriented scientist. The fact that the film is actually two robots that basically have only one dialog line in the whole picture is just the icing on the cake.

The first half hour is basically the most delightful homage to Charlie Chaplin (ever the romantic in his tramp films) that was ever created. If Pixar had wanted to, they could have shot the entire film entirely around Wall-E and Eve and the dilapidated earth. It could have been a bizarre and charming dystopian romcom and it would have been great. Instead, they brought things into space and created one of the most entertaining “science fiction” stories for one-generation cinemas and one of the best love films for science fiction lovers.

The best sci-fi for new lovers – Edge of Tomorrow

This little-seen gem of a Tom Cruise film, also known as LIVE DIE REPEAT, is pure “action science fiction” on the surface. It is also Groundhog Day with weapons and aliens. So … basically anyone who refuses to let the Bill Murray movie into the club should keep it open-handed.

Here’s the premise: Tom Cruise is a complacent and self-centered man who, by accidentally coming into contact with what I can only call “time goose bumps”, is forced to relive the same day over and over until he learns the perfect one Become a soldier capable of winning a war against invading beetle monsters from the planet B-Movie.

It is a journey through time, clever, charming, action-packed and at the same time carefree and essentially offers a romance between Cruise and Emily Blunt. If you were looking for a movie that curled up next to your new sweetheart, you could do much worse than a movie in which Tom Cruise dies at least seventy-five times.

The best sci-fi for long-term lovers – arrival

As with some on this list, the chief science fiction mechanic takes time, if not “traveling” in the traditional sense.

Arrival is ultimately a film about communication. The premise is an alien who comes to earth and the linguist who was sent to translate his speech into something that people can understand. This is a very simplified version of events, but it conveys the point. The real catch is how the aliens in question don’t speak linearly. That is, they have no idea of ​​the past, present, or future.

Throughout the story, you believe (because you have no reason not to) that the main character’s daughter’s death occurs before the film’s events. This assumption is turned upside down when you and the main character discover that the aliens communicate and think in a completely different way than we perceive space / time. It’s not a perfect explanation, but the easiest way to think about it is: You know the future, and by learning your language and how you use it, Louise can learn the future.

The story jumps back and forth between two threads: there is the “present” (as history presents it) in which the linguist Lousie Banks studies the language of the recently arrived aliens and tries to decipher it so that the government can determine what you want. There is also the “past” (as the story goes) in which Banks thinks about and remembers her daughter, from birth to tragic death (she dies in a mountaineering accident at the age of 25).

The twist is the fact that Louise actually reminds her daughter of what the future holds for the child she has not yet conceived. And despite the fact that she knows that her daughter’s life will end in tragedy, she still agrees to have the baby (with Dr. Donnelly, the scientist with whom she studies the aliens and into whom she goes finally in love), knowing that she will have time with her, the pain will be worth losing.

It is a very difficult story to describe because it was not written with normal respect for time and chronology. It’s not that it’s not in chronological order like pulp fiction. It is that it views time itself in a completely different way, as if it were a language that does not follow the same rules as our own.

Still, the film’s great emotional weight is having (and possibly losing) a child, and while a story about such things is not necessarily “romantic” in the traditional sense, it is still worth sharing it between long-time lovers to experience.

The best sci-fi for Schreier – Over time

One of my favorite films of all time was hampered by an advertising campaign that had no idea how to market it. Most of the ads for the film focused on the romance between the two main characters and presented the film as a traditional type of rom-com. However, About Time is not just another run of the Shmaltzy love film. It certainly has romance and it packs a lot of pomp in its duration, but it’s also a science fiction film … just not a fully committed one.

And like all good science fiction stories, the gimmick or hook is just a tool to complete a story about the human condition. Bad science fiction builds the film around the gimmick, with no meat on the bones. The best science fiction starts with a core human story and then adds the science fiction window decoration to mask the moral that is told.

As with Groundhog Day, the chief science fiction mechanic (time travel again) is not performed in a traditional, mechanical way. In fact, it doesn’t explain how the character moves through time. The story simply represents the fact of the matter, shows that it is true, and then tells the resulting story.

In this case, the main character uses his talent to find and marry the perfect woman. About Time increases here. Others – less – films would have opted for the clichéd Rom Com plot, with the tropics “boy meets girl, girl loses, girl wins” left and right. Instead, About Time tells his love story almost completely free of drama. The reason is that this is really not a movie about two lovers.

It’s about a father and a son.

It is remarkable how much a film that is so dramatic and so undisturbed on the surface can still produce such a raw, visceral, emotional response. When I saw the film for the first time and knew almost nothing about it, I cried like a baby. My first answer was to see it again; a week later I did it, this time with my wife. We both cried like babies. It is now a film that I have seen several times and that has always moved me. If you are looking for a Valentine’s Day movie with tears flowing, look no more.

Whatever you do on Valentine’s Day, I hope you do it with someone who is special in your life. If you can’t, I hope you have something to do with yourself that brings you happiness, joy, fun, or maybe just a good, healthy cry.