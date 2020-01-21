The five best Ingrid Bergman films of her career

advertisement

Ingrid Bergman had a tough life losing her parents at such a young age. Fortunately, she was cared for and brought up to be a strong and capable woman who knew her future was in film. Her father tried to get her to the opera house before his death, but Ingrid was completely preoccupied with the idea that she would get it on the screen, and that was enough to keep her busy until she finally got it what she wanted, although of course it would be a few pitfalls along the way. Back when films told a story rather than relying on effects and flashes so much, Ingrid was definitely one of the people who got involved in the business with sheer determination and great talent. Many have said it, but it cannot be said enough when we claim that we are unlikely to see their type for some time, if at all.

Here are the five best films of her career.

5. Indiscreet

It’s amazing what can happen from a white lie. When Philip says Anna, who is in love with him, that he is married and cannot see her, she follows him even harder. This seems a bit risky, but is occasionally done by people who have more passion than meaning. However, when it turns out that Philip is indeed single and disagrees with the idea of ​​marriage, Anna is angry and decides to try again just to get things mixed up and almost blow her up. In the end, however, Philip came up with the idea of ​​marriage and decides that he loves Anna enough to propose her, which she is happy to answer with a warm hug.

4. For whom the Bell Tolls

In times of war, the victim is often the noblest and sometimes the only thing a person can leave behind, because if things boil down to it, that’s all that’s left. Jordan has the task of destroying a critical bridge that he has to use guerrilla gangs to dismantle during the Spanish Civil War in order to keep the fascists at bay so long that he can finish his job. However, when one of the guerrillas disables the equipment, there is a need to improvise, and when it does, things get ugly in a big way because Jordan gets hurt while trying to escape and has to hold the line while the others can escape ,

3. Notorious

There are many more emotions in the spy game than you would think, since the emotions should only be deep in the skin and not further. Even so, Devlin and Alicia are unable to hide their feelings for each other, even after going so deep into the mission that Alicia is forced to marry another man. Many spy films may say that things have gone so far and further, but at some point the thought of loyalty to one’s own country and its employees must outweigh the loyalty that they give to someone else through what is supposed to be a fair amount close bond.

2. Gas light

Sometimes you are not paranoid, sometimes someone is really there to get you, as Paula thinks in this film. When her aunt dies and is sent abroad to become an opera star, Paula finds and marries a man she has an affair with, and then returns home. However, when she returns home, she often finds things that are missing, and even bouts of doubt, paranoia, and even unknown kleptomania occur when her husband tries to keep her out of the public eye for her own good. However, when it is determined that her husband is the same man who killed her aunt, she invents her own revenge and eventually falls into the trap.

1. Casablanca

One of the most classic stories in all of cinema, the story of Rick and Ilsa, can be quoted almost literally by many people, since it has become such a great story that it has inspired many more throughout film history. The neutral stance that Rick wants to take is a bit hypocritical, as he is still acting in his own interest and trying to help those he needs most. Throughout the film, he tries to do the best and in the end he does what he can to get the woman he cares about out of the way while ensuring that his own life is not too complicated if everything is said and done with.

She was definitely one of the most elegant actresses of her time and it is true that we will never see her like this again.

