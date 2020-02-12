Cinemas and trains belong together like no other means of transport. In equal parts romantic and exciting, they offer a feeling of unprecedented escape. Whether it was the tearful farewell from Casablanca, the secret matter of Short encounter, the epic crash of The refugee the chases of The general, the fateful encounter in Before sunriseor even the conclusion too Paddington 2, The coming and going of trains was used to give countless film tales an additional metaphorical and literal dynamic.

In fact, trains have always been leaders in the cinema. After all, the basic image of the art form – The Lumiere Brother’s The arrival of a train at La Ciotat station – Just shoot down a train while it is docking at a station and prepare the conditions for a fruitful partnership that determines the actual cinema fabric.

Trains are so popular that entire stories have been put on them. This is due to the way they are able to move their actions forward (as the train moves from a to b), since their characters are forced to occupy the same physical space. From action thrillers to class comments to classic whodunnits – here are our favorite films that play in one go. Don’t you agree with what we chose? Sound out in the comments below.

The lady disappears

Maybe the best of all British films by Alfred Hitchcock, The lady disappears tells the story of a young woman who travels through continental Europe and suddenly realizes that her older travel companion has disappeared. Contains endless twists as well as a subplot of espionage before World War II. The lady disappears is an entertaining invention that simultaneously addresses British manners and the classic era of train travel in the 1930s.

With the breakout performances of stars Michael Redgrave and Margaret Lockwood, it became the most successful British film ever released. Alfred Hitchcock was put on the Hollywood radar and thus set the stage for his great move to LA typical British Charters and Caldicott, who are much more concerned with achieving their cricket game than with a secret, and who would later appear at Carol Reeds The night train to Munich.

The commuter

As a simple action-action-action-action-action-action-action-action, Jaume Collet-Serra has surprising depths The commuter. With Liam Neeson as a former cop who became an insurance agent and was just fired from his job, most of the action takes place on his way from Manhattan to Tarrytown.

The impressive thing about the film (and yes, I timed it) is that its mysterious story about Neeson’s character being accidentally recruited to the killer unfolds in almost the time it actually takes to complete this journey in real life. The premise of commuting allows director Collet-Serra to examine the difficulties of modern American life and make the sacrifices that people make to put money on the table.

Therefore, while the thrill is exciting and the action sequences are being performed, The commuter has a thematic, socio-economic depth that comes with it The gray as one of the most profound action films by Liam Neeson.

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

This classic Agatha Christie production has been adapted five times for television and film, but our favorite is the 1974 production in which Albert Finney plays the role of Hercule Poirot. For those unfamiliar with classic film, it will take place on one of the most famous luxury train lines of all, the route from Istanbul to Paris that has since been discontinued, with most of the actions taking place in the former Yugoslavia.

If one of the guests is murdered on the train, every passenger on the bus – except Poirot himself – becomes a suspect who triggers a cat-and-mouse game that leads to one of the most delightful of all puzzles. It features an all-star supporting cast that blends Old Hollywood with new greats, including Lauran Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, John Gielgud, Vanessa Redgrave, and Anthony Perkins. It is one of the most entertaining ensembles ever. Train enthusiasts can also take a substitute route that now requires a change in Belgrade or Bucharest and then in Munich.

Under siege 2

Dismissed when Steven Seagal was a great action star and spoiled for choice to accomplish his passion projects. Under siege 2 moved the underground action of the first film to the Grand Continental and traveled from Denver to Los Angeles. The hero Casey Ryback recalls the classic hijackings of old Westerns and is forced to defend his niece and the other passengers on board when the train is taken over by cyber-terrorist Travis Dane.

The result is a much more entertaining and entertaining film than the first one in which Seagal makes optimal use of its no-bullshit behavior. With great stunts that often defy the laws of physics and a crazy villainous scheme that embodies the action film madness of the 90s Under siege 2 is the perfect entertainment where you don’t have to worry.

snow Stecher

The most expensive Korean production to date, snow Stecher uses the imagination of a passenger train as a symbol for humanity. Based on the graphic novel Le Transperce’s own Snowpiercer, a work by the French comic artist Jacques Lob, introduces how the last people on earth survive in a train that spans a snow-covered earth.

Chris Evans plays Curtis Everett, a man who is stuck in the back of the cattle class and lives in bad conditions, while the rich live in luxury cabins further down the train. His train journey, which triggers a revolution against the guards, functions as a microcosm of society in which the rich accumulate enormous wealth to the disadvantage of the poor. While this is not quite as effective as winning Bong Joon-ho’s Best Film Parasite, it offers a similar amount of thrill and seething class criticism.