Airplane thrillers are claustrophobic affairs that literally can’t go anywhere. They pose a unique challenge to directors to keep the action going in a small space, and increase the audience’s fear of flying through the added threat of criminal activity. In airplane films, the life and death of a thriller can feel even higher than usual. If the plane crashes, the game is over for everyone. You wonder what you could do if you find yourself in this situation. When airplane hijackings peaked in the 1990s, when airplane hijackings – at least from an American perspective – were seen as more of a fantasy, they are often similar. However, the biggest understand why the genre works. To celebrate the best of the genre, we have a large selection for you here: From weird secrets to classic kidnapping plans to transporting several deadly criminals, these five films offer the greatest thrill. Read on to see what we chose. Disagree with our decisions? Let us know in the comment section below!

Executive decision

Usually the hero is already on the plane when he is kidnapped, however Executive decision does things differently and forces his two heroes Dr. David Grant (Kurt Russell) and Lt. Col. Austrin Travis (Steven Seagal) get out of the plane in midair have experimental level. The results are really gripping as we watch them try to sneak onto a commercial aircraft that contains lethal poison gas ready to be released all over the east coast. It is the first of many innovations Executive decisionthat plays a fascinating cat-and-mouse game to locate the detonator for the bomb. The film also shows Steven Seagal’s most surprising use during his mainstream era, sacrificing himself in the first act to make room for the other heroes. He would never show such humility again.

Air Force One

Air Force One offers the ultimate American alpha fantasy for men and enables us to imagine a world in which the commander-in-chief is also a robust fighting hero. The man in question is Harrison Ford, who plays President James Marshall, a Vietnam veteran who fights against communist radicals. The creators of the film were allowed to board Air Force One to get inspiration for their film and create a full-size replica for the shoot. While many fantastic elements have been added, such as a rescue capsule, what you see here is more or less similar to the actual plane the President is flying on. While the production design is more or less accurate, the rest of the film is fun and pure escapism, shot with great flair by the German director Wolfgang Pieterson. Harrison Ford plays against Gary Oldman and as Kazakh loyalist Ivan Korshunov throws the sink into the kitchen. He swears revenge on America for its role in dismantling the Soviet Union. Air Force One is also particularly obsessed with the response at home, filled with endless press conferences and intrigues in Washington that give us a complete picture of what the President’s kidnapping could actually look like.

nonstop

It is one of many fantastic collaborations between Liam Neeson and Jaume Collet-Serra and tells the story of a compromised federal air marshal who has to find a killer on an international flight as soon as someone textes him that a passenger will die every 20 minutes, it unless $ 150 million is transferred to a specific bank account. On a flight between New York and London, nonstop offers a variety of mysterious delights, including false-man flirting and whodunnite. Liam Neeson brings a certain credibility to the process, convincingly brings us on the trip and ensures that we take care of his situation. Also with Julianne Moore as a fellow traveler who is willing to help and nonstop even manages to spin romance out of its deadly serious premise.

Con Air

Easily the most ridiculous movie on the list, Con Air was the culmination of the Jerry Bruckheimer production era in the 1990s. Breaking off the logic for spectacles and real character work for clichés, Con Air takes all the silly tropes of the genre and turns them to 11. It tells the story of a group of criminals who are taken to a maximum security prison by air. It is one of the most entertaining action films ever. Unfortunately, our hero here is the detained criminal Cameron Poe, who was jailed after killing a man while defending his wife. Nicolas Cage played with a ridiculous southern accent. With his parole, he gets on the plane before his fellow inmates kidnap him. He is the only on-board voice against various cruel criminals to finally see his wife and daughter again. With an all-star cast with John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Danny Trejo, John Cusack, Dave Chappelle, Ving Rhames and Colm Meaney Con Air is a really unique experience.

7500

The newest member of the Airplane Thriller Club, 7500 reduces the genre to the essentials. Here, the entire action takes place in the cockpit of the aircraft, ie there are no reactions in the control tower or the police forces on the ground. Instead, the film really only focuses on machinations inside the plane itself, which makes for a really gripping experience. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the plane pilot who manages to secure the door in time if terrorists take control while watching the action on a monitor. The director uses this unique twist on the genre to solve a series of moral puzzles by having to choose between opening the door or letting hostages die. Easily the most serious movie on the list, 7500 – Relating to the emergency code that pilots use in the event of a kidnapping – unfolds almost in real time. Since we only hear diegetic noises, we are completely immersed in the situation of the pilot and give 7500 an unusual feeling of intimacy.

* Honorable mention to passenger 57