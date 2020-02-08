The Soviet Union’s contribution to cinema was invaluable. Whether the concept of montage popular by Eisenstein and Vertov, the long shots of cameraman Sergey Urusevsky or the moody slow cinema by Andrei Tarkovsky and Alexei German, no other nation outside the United States, Great Britain, Japan or France can say that this has contributed so much to the art form ,

To celebrate the Soviet Union’s contribution to cinema, we have compiled a list of our five favorites. All of the films on this list were made after Stalin’s death in the 1950s, whose era was marked by simple propaganda films that were supposed to inspire the nation to act. The Nikita Khrushchev era, known as thaw, brought about major reforms in the arts and enabled artists to express themselves far more broadly.

While discussions about Soviet cinema often remind of Andrei Tarkovsky and Sergei Eisenstein, there is an abundance of films that are both comic and tragic and everything in between, apart from these two. We decided not to record their films in favor of a wider, more original selection of classic Soviet cinema. We hope to inspire you to learn more about the great work that came from Russia during this time. Read on to see what we chose.

Welcome or no trespassing

Whether it’s Georgiy Daneliya Seryozha, TV Creations like Cheburashka. or the crazy adventures in Third Planet Secrets The Soviet Union is particularly prepared to make films about childhood that seem to come from the perspective of the children themselves. The best of them is that of Elim Klimov Welcome or no entry, a wild satire of Soviet life that takes place in a Young Pioneer Camp.

It tells the story of a boy who sneaks back when he returns from the camp so that he doesn’t have to face his grandmother. Bittersweet, infinitely inventive and really childlike, it looks as gentle as it is genuinely funny. Director Elim Klimov would direct the much better known directors Come and see, that depicts war from a child’s perspective, although we believe this is the better film.

My friend, Ivan Lapshin

A real one glasnost Film, it is remarkable that a film likes My friend, Ivan Lapshin was even made. Openly critical of the worst parts of the Stalin era, it is a uniquely dreamlike representation of the emergence of the USSR. Another Russian film, narrated from the perspective of a little boy, is about an acting troupe trying to put on a show with a criminal investigator investigating a gang of criminals. When the title Lapshin falls in love with an actress, this world slowly dissolves, reproduced sharply after Alexei Deutsch’s unique directorial style.

The long attitudes of German are cult. The camera hovers elegantly over the screen. It would prove to be a crucial influence on the slow motion of the cinema, which is reflected in the work of filmmakers like Bela Tarr and Lav Diaz. There is great tenderness for the characters here, even if it is certain that their belief in the future will be jeopardized, which makes the film as heartbreaking as it is beautifully made.

The cranes fly

The first Russian war film to examine the traumatic effects of World War II on the nation. The cranes fly combines form and function like no other. She tells the story of Veronika, a woman who was left behind when her fiance fought in the Great Patriotic War (as Russia calls it), and describes in a heartbreaking way how the war changed the nation forever.

Almost fifty years before Jason Bourne, cameraman Sergey Urusevsky pioneered the use of a shaky camera to amplify human emotions. Long, bumpy recordings follow Veronika as she hurries to say goodbye to her lover or while waiting for his return: she becomes the first real human protagonist in Soviet cinema and possibly the most famous. Rarely is a film so well made and at the same time so emotionally devastating.

Walk the streets of Moscow

Georgiy Danileya, who is largely unknown in the West, is one of the true treasures of the Soviet Union. The director, born in Georgia, was known for his unique tragicomedies such as mimino and Fall marathon that took an oblique view of human nature.

Walk the streets of Moscow is one of his most beautiful works. Stylistically and in terms of content, it perfectly matched the French New Wave, which bore fruit in the 1960s. A positive view of Moscow and the opportunities that the city could bring with it remains an iconic representation of youth. Apart from an unfortunate scene in which the boys mercilessly mock an orthodox priest, and Walking through the streets of Moscow reminds us that despite the problems of the Soviet Union, there was still room to portray the happiness and ease of youth.

war and peace

It was then called the most expensive film ever, a true epic to end all epics. While this number turned out to be untrue, Sergei was Bondarchuks war and peace is an amazing achievement. The 70mm-quality film expires in seven hours and thousands of soldiers are employed by the government to play extras.

If this runtime sounds uncomfortable, don’t be alarmed. It is divided into four parts that are perfect for a couple of evenings. What makes the film so remarkable is the same weight it gives to the war and Peace parts of the book; The sensational action scenes are rendered remarkably, while the quieter scenes like Natasha dancing to the balalaika are equally effective. While many epoch-drama often fall under their own constipation, it is excitingly alive and uses all of the camera capabilities to capture the changing moods of Leo Tolstoy’s epic historical novel.

It was recognized as the best foreign language film in 1969 and has been remade numerous times by Hollywood and the BBC. But they don’t have to have tried. This is the final version of Leo Tolstoy’s novel.