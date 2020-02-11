The Obi-Wan series was unfortunately put on hold due to the loss of a screenwriter and a production drama, but it has been confirmed that this is still happening. Since Revenge of the Sith ended, fans have been asking Ewan McGregor to return to the role. I admit that I am one of them because he was without a doubt one of the best aspects of the prequels. I speak for many fans when I happily say that McGregor is indeed repeating his role for the upcoming series. Since he returns to Star Wars, we fans can be very happy. Some reports claim that the series will take place eight years after the Sith’s revenge. This is an interesting setting and we should all know why.

The final scene from Revenge of the Sith showed how Obi-Wan Owen and Beru gave birth to Luke. He vows to take care of Luke when he grows up, protecting him from all kinds of threats. This eventually led to the events of A New Hope, where an aging Obi-Wan saves Luke from Tusken Raiders and takes him under his wing. This led to the original trilogy, but what did he do between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope? All of this is shown in the series and you can bet we’ll see some familiar faces. How many of them we will actually see is the real question.

Be careful, Star Wars fans, because here are the five best characters that should appear in the Obi-Wan series.

5. Owen Lars

That should sound like a no-brainer, but Luke’s protective uncle has to appear. He is Anakin’s brother-in-law and was aware of his descent to madness. How can he interact with Obi-Wan when he’s too busy telling Luke what to do? In the Star Wars comics, Owen confronts Obi-Wan and asks him to stay away from Luke. Obi-Wan doesn’t intend to leave Luke, of course, but Owen thinks he’s a danger to him. Owen even accused Obi-Wan of murdering a skywalker and angrily told him that he would not be responsible for someone else’s death. This kind of hostility must be included in the Obi-Wan series and would serve as a good dramatic element. Owen will not be a violent opponent, but he will be a problem for Obi-Wan.

4. Boba Fett

Do you remember when a Boba Fett film should take place? Yes, it seems that the Mandalorian comes closest to that. I’m not complaining because this show is great, but seeing Boba Fett again would be very welcome. I don’t want it to appear only for fan service. Boba met Obi-Wan in Attack of the Clones when he was a boy and even experienced a fight between the Jedi and his father Jango Fett. Obi-Wan didn’t kill Jango, but he was there when it happened and he’s a Jedi. Boba developed a strong hatred of Jedi after his father’s death and later became a deadly bounty hunter.

How can they interact with each other in the series? Boba was present in A New Hope as one of the henchmen at Jabba the Hutt, although his performance was very short. As one of the strongest weapons rented by Jabba, Boba spent a lot of time with Tatooine and did what Jabba paid him for. Is it possible that Boba and Obi-Wan crossed before the events of A New Hope started? I only know that a fight between them would be really cool.

3. Jabba the Hutt

Speaking of Jabba the Hutt, the extremely thick snail was one of Tatooine’s best-known gangsters. He was an employer of Han Solo and later put a bounty on him. He even served as a scary antagonist to the Jedi’s return, guiding Luke and his friends through difficult times. Jabba’s appearance in The Phantom Menace showed that he was a powerful criminal boss for a long time. He surely operated during Luke’s childhood and terrorized civilians under his thumb.

The Star Wars comics showed how Jabba imposed a water tax on farmers like the Lars family that they couldn’t afford. If they did not pay, Jabba sent his executors (like Boba) to collect and punish them. This is where Obi-Wan would come in, because protecting people is part of his Jedi code. What would make it interesting is that he has to be careful not to expose himself as the empire would eventually discover him. Obi-Wan can fight Jabba’s bat without his lightsaber if he has to, but he will fight. He doesn’t have to face Jabba directly, but Jabba should at least show up and give orders. He is a bad but popular snail.

2. Qui-Gon Jinn

Who doesn’t want Liam Neeson to return to Star Wars? Qui-Gon was one of the most interesting characters from the prequels and the best part is that he never really left. After his death, he returned as a spirit of power and communicated with Yoda several times. This was mentioned in the Sith’s revenge when Yoda said Obi-Wan that he would teach him how to communicate with him. During Obi-Wan’s time as a hermit, he needed someone to talk to, and Qui-Gon’s spirit of power had some things to teach him. The series can take some time for Obi-Wan to learn more lessons through Qui-Gon’s spirit of power to become the smarter Jedi we saw in A New Hope. Can we get Liam Neeson back? Please say yes.

1. A’Sharad Hett

This character would be the most interesting because it doesn’t come from the film. A’Sharad Hett is very similar to Obi-Wan in that he is one of the Jedi who survive The Great Jedi Purge. Since he was raised by Tusken Raiders, Hett banished himself to Tatooine. He returned to the Tusken Raiders, united the tribes, and finally met Obi-Wan. Obi-Wan felt the dark side grow inside him and had to duel with him. It ended up with Obi-Wan literally pushing one of his arms away and Hett having to flee the planet.

Hett would be a major physical challenge for Obi-Wan in the series, at the top of the story together. A former Jedi who gets lost and goes insane would show the worst effects of the overthrow of the Jedi and Republic. If the series is looking for a main opponent who can walk from head to toe with Obi-Wan, this guy has to be involved.

Final thoughts:

Do you expect Darth Maul? Well, he’s very cool, but his story with Obi-Wan ended on the Rebels show. A villain like Hett would feel fresher and expand the universe. All of these characters should appear because they are not just for fan service.