The 2019 hit show, Warrior, had some of the most epic fight scenes on TV. They mixed the crispest martial arts and grossest intensity, something that felt fresher and more unique. The rough backdrop, the brutal characters and the excellent choreography have made Warrior a great action show.

Since we’re dealing with battle scenes, I think the time has come to look at the best battle scenes the show has given us. It’s going to be difficult to narrow the list considering how many incredible fight scenes there were, but I’ll choose the absolute best. I made my decisions based on the combat scenes that showed the most skill in martial arts, had the most emotions behind them, or just showed some bloody stuff.

Warrior is a bloody show, but fans of martial arts should add this to their watchlist. This list of the best fight scenes will surely prove why. Get rid of your ninja toy, Martial Arts fans, because it’s time to discuss the five best battle scenes in Warrior.

5. Ah Sahm against the three immigration officials (The Itchy Onion)

The list opens with the very first fight scene on the show. Ah Sahm comes to America by boat and shortly after his departure he encounters brutal racism. When three immigration officials harass one of his Chinese citizens, he intervenes. The three officers act as high-spirited thugs when they try to provoke Ah Sahm. When the chief officer challenges him to fight, they learn a lesson or two about humility. Ah Sahm quickly knocks out the first two officers and then easily defeats the first. This scene showed the main protagonist humiliating three bullies using his superior martial arts skills. Not only did it quickly establish Ah Sahm as a tough guide, but it also started its journey.

4. Dylan Leary vs. Jack Damon

This is a show that mainly shows kung fu. The main character comes from 17th century China, a time when Kung Fu was still an outstanding art. Many of his Chinese citizens have mastered the art, but do not forget where they immigrated to. San Francisco in the 17th century was largely inhabited by Irish, who were also accomplished fighters. The difference between them and the Chinese is their fighting style. While the Chinese preferred liquid kung fu to brutality, the Irish practiced boxing with their bare fingers.

One of the series’ most consistent antagonists is Dylan Leary. He is the leader of the Irish rabble and has spent most of his time targeting the Chinese. In one of his own fight scenes, Leary challenges a Pinkerton agent named Jack Damon. Damon secretly worked as a debt collector for one of the Chinese tongs and earned Leary’s hostility. They stepped into their own ring and had an old-fashioned fight that ended in blood, sweat, and tears.

This gruesome battle scene showed Leary’s unwavering ferocity as well as his boxing skills. It stands out from the other fight scenes by the lack of a striking kung fu choreography. There was only brutal, realistic boxing in this fight scene, and it was painfully fun to see. Overall, it turns out that a character like Leary doesn’t need to have kung fu knowledge to be intimidating.

3. Ah Sahm vs. Bolo (the tiger and the fox)

Ah Sahm did a short job with a lot of thugs, but every now and then he came across someone who could compete with him. One of these people was Bolo, a top executor of the same Tong Ah Sahm. Similar to Ah Sahm, Bolo was a true warrior and a very experienced martial artist. The difference between them is that Bolo relied more on anger and brute force. Their fight scene together showed the difference between them and it only added to the intensity.

To save his sister, Ah Sahm has to defend her against Bolo’s anger. The two martial artists duck it pretty hard and each fighter takes their licks. It ended up breaking Ah Sahm Bolo’s arm and indirectly kicking him in his sister’s knife, who then killed him. This is one of Warrior’s best combat scenes, as great martial arts skills and sheer brutality are blended together. Ah Sahm and Bolo were two different types of warriors who delivered one of the most violent combat scenes on the show.

2. Ah Sahm vs. The Irish Mob (If you want to bow, bow deeply)

The season finale of Warrior served Ah Sahm as a moment of clarity. After suffering a crushing defeat, he wallows in a pool of self-pity and depression. He was thrown out of his tongs and had to join the immigrants’ hard working class to survive. His mind seemed to be broken forever until the Irish mob raided the factory where he worked. When the mob is about to cripple his colleagues, his inner warrior reappears. Ah Sahm uses his anger and skills to quickly defeat the Irish mob and even to prove his skills with weapons using common tools. When he defeats them all, their leader Dylan Leary shows up and challenges Ah Sahm. Although he is not a kung fu fighter, Leary asserts himself and the fight is interrupted by the police.

The best thing about this fight was how it mirrored The Big Boss’s factory fight scene. Bruce Lee’s character was forced to fight a group of thugs who attacked his colleagues, much like Ah Sahm. Ah Sahm was heavily based on Bruce Lee, both in his manners and in his fighting style. The biggest difference between the two scenes is that Ah Sahm fought a different type of fighter. It became kung fu against boxing, with Leary being the stronger fighter and not requiring any noticeable skills. This fight scene is a crucial aspect for future episodes. Ah Sahm competes against more grounded fighters and leaves his comfort zone.

1. Ah Sahm against Li Yong (Chinese boxing)

Warrior’s best fight scene was the ultimate fight between Ah Sahm and Li Yong. Ah Sahm met Li Yong in the first episode and the two men fought to a halt. Li Yong is the top executor of Long Zii, the rival Tong of the group to which Ah Sahm belongs, called Hop Wei. When the two tongs compete against the two warriors, the struggle between them includes all the bloody rudeness and martial arts skills that Warrior enjoys watching.

The fight initially falls in favor of Ah Sahm and it appears to be victorious. However, Li Yong turns out to be the better warrior when he rebounds and brutally defeats Ah Sahm. The best thing about this fight scene is the unexpected twist. Ah Sahm’s defeat broke his mind, but it only gave him the chance to grow more as a character. The main lesson he learned from this loss was that a true warrior’s defeats make him stronger and he has to do it better.

Final thoughts

These are Warrior’s five best battle scenes so far. If you love martial arts and want to see it in some epic action scenes, give this show a watch. The second season of Warrior returns this April. Stay tuned, martial arts fanatic.

