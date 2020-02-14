At 3.30 p.m. On Thursday the sky came alive with music. The Soorarai Pottru team took inspiration from the theme of their film and released Veyyon silli, the first song from the film, in the middle of the air on a SpiceJet Boeing 737 flight, in a unique event.

The flight was special for more than one reason. Among the passengers, consisting of the team behind the film and journalists, were also 70 children from the Agaram Foundation who had the opportunity to take a flight for the first time.

“We selected students from state schools across the state based on an essay writing contest. We asked them what they would do if they were given the opportunity to travel on a plane, and many had written that they wanted their parents or siblings to have the opportunity instead, ”actor Suriya said of the heartwarming reactions you received received.

“Whatever inventions are introduced are meaningless if they are not made affordable and accessible. In 2000, less than 1% of the population was able to fly. Captain Gopinath has changed the entire industry and taken the ordinary man to heaven, ”said the actor about the film. Suriya said Captain Gopinath revolutionized the aviation industry, the film was a tribute to him, and praised director Sudha Kongara for her vision and decades of work on the project. Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Captain G.R. Gopinath, who founded Air Deccan.

Ajay Singh, chairman of SpiceJet, who released the song, said that they were happy to work with the film because its theme matched their vision of making every Indian fly.

“Suriya promised me creative freedom when I was working on the film, and it gave me enough creative freedom that took me higher than this Boeing 737,” said Mr. Kongara. The actor had previously said that Mr. Kongara had worked on the film for 10 years.

After the song was released in midair, the music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar spoke about the song and said that they chose to include folk instruments and lyrics while presenting it in a stylish format. “I hope that after this film, biographies in Tamil cinema will become more popular,” he said. With the cheering of the young passengers, the composer also sang a few lines from the song.

A trip through the city

For the first time, their experience was enhanced by announcements from the flight captain, who ensured that they received breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal, Chennai Harbor and the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, among others.

The film is produced by Guneet Mongas Sikhya Entertainment, a winner of 2D entertainment and an Oscar winner. Ms. Monga said this was her first Tamil film and appreciated the experience of working on the film.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.