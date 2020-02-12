Mansa Productions founder, Kellon Akeem, announced this today Y’lan Noel (HBO’s “Insecure”, The First Purge) was cast as the main actor Mo McRaedirectorial debut Nothing much,

“The film follows a couple who live in a suburb of Los Angeles and are forced to take dangerous measures if they find that their neighbor is the cop who just murdered an unarmed motorist.”

Noel will play James Franklin, the husband whose wife Vanessa is responsible for self-justice.

Producers of the thriller include Inny Clemons, McRae, who wrote the script on behalf of Bad Idea, along with Sarah Kelly Kaplan, Anonymous Content, Kella Akeem, founder of Mansa Productions, and Jason Tamasco.

Actor David Oyelowo, nominated by Golden Globe, will act as executive producer for the project together with Yandy Smith, Kim Hodgert and Nina Soriano from Mansa Production on behalf of Anonymous Content, as well as Zak Kristofek for Bad Idea and Ethan Lazar.

Filming is scheduled to begin this spring.